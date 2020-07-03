MINNEAPOLIS — 2020 was supposed to be a fresh start for Matt Wisler.
After a bit of a chaotic 2019 season that saw the former Bryan standout play for two different squads and four overall since 2018, Wisler was signed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Oct. 29.
Though the AL Central champions had already been eliminated from the postseason, the chance to be part of a contending organization set the table for a positive 2020 season.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
After only a couple of weeks in spring training in Florida, the 27-year-old righthander had his season halted heading into his fifth full season at the major league level.
But with America’s pastime returning later this month for a 60-game season, Wisler will get that next shot.
“Most guys are excited, they’re happy to have a season,” said Wisler, a 2011 seventh-round pick of the San Diego Padres. “It’s going to be a very strange year, that’s for sure. Seeing some of the protocols in place, I’m just hoping guys are able to have their bodies ready. We’ve all had limited time in the weight room and different training issues. It’s not just COVID, the injury risk is a little higher this year.”
Wisler, who resides in Atlanta with his wife Madie, drove to Minneapolis Saturday and was tested for the coronavirus Sunday. With a clear bill of health, Wisler can begin workouts with the team at Target Field in Minneapolis today for a condensed spring training before an Opening Day on July 23-24.
The opportunity to play for Minnesota is also an opportunity to right a bit of a rocky trek through Wisler’s major league career. The former Golden Bear was 3-4 with San Diego and Seattle in the 2019 season, combining for a 3-4 record in 44 appearances with eight starts.
Wisler saw his ERA rise to 5.61 in 51.1 inning pitched, altered by Wisler’s own admission by a few tough outings (April 14 vs. Arizona, four runs, four hits in two innings; June 7 vs. Washington, three runs, four hits in one inning; Sept. 12 vs. Cincinnati, four runs, four hits, two home runs in 0.2 innings).
“Five outings really cost me quite a lot last year,” said Wisler, who did see his strikeouts per nine innings rise from 7.2 in 2018 to 11.0 in 2019. “When things start going a little wrong, it’s important to be able to get out of bad situations. One run’s not going to beat you, three or four will.
“The biggest thing is continuing to use my slider and use it effectively, but it’s also big to be able to use pitches to get to the slider and set myself up. I want to be better sequencing my pitches off each other to make them harder to pick up.”
Wisler got around five outings of work during spring training in February out of a projected 10 or 12 before things were halted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The 6-3 righthander has tallied a 19-27 career record in the major leagues in 57 starts and 129 appearances, with a save and a 5.20 ERA to go along with 304 strikeouts.
“Being with the Twins is awesome,” said Wisler. “It’s obviously a little unexpected considering how last year went. They’re pretty up to date with all the new analytics and data but they break it down really simply.”
As one of the 59 players listed on the team’s training camp roster, Wisler has been invited to camp with the full complement of players. The team will then determine a 40-man major league roster then a 19-player taxi squad that will be under contract but compete and train at an alternate site, in this case, CHS Field in nearby St. Paul.
The teams will trim the 40-man roster down to 30 players for the initial Opening Day roster, to 28 two weeks later and then down to 26 two weeks after that. At that point, teams will be allowed to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.
Players can still be traded, waived, placed on the injured list or designated for assignment but three players from the taxi squad will be permitted for every road trip, providing options for last-minute replacements whether due to injury or possible COVID-19 infections.
With still so much up in the air, the structure that’s in place is a welcome change for Wisler.
“Being on the roster helps, hopefully it’ll allow me to be up all year,” said Wisler. “It’s definitely a strange year, last year obviously moving around to three teams wasn’t ideal. It’ll be nice to have a little more structure instead of moving around.
“I think just having baseball around, it’ll help people forget a little about the craziness that’s going on. I hope that the MLB and the PA (players’ association) realize some of the stuff we did wrong this year can be fixed in the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) next time around.”
