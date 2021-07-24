CLEVELAND — Tampa Bay scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Friday at Progressive Field, with a local arm earning the victory.

Bryan graduate Matt Wisler (2-1) picked up the win for the Rays with two innings of relief in the seventh and eighth frames.

Wisler gave up the game-tying run in the seventh on a Jose Ramirez triple but rebounded to get out of the inning after inducing a flyout with Ramirez on third.

In the eighth, Wisler struck out all three Cleveland batters he faced on 16 pitches total.

A go-ahead single in the top of the six-run ninth inning for Tampa Bay put the former Golden Bear standout in line for the victory.

Wisler’s 35 pitches thrown is a season-high for the 28-year-old reliever and the two full innings ties the longest outing of the year.

The righthander is 2-1 in 16 appearances with the Rays with 26 strikeouts, three walks and a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings of work and is 3-3 with 52 strikeouts, nine walks and a 3.55 ERA in 38 innings overall.

