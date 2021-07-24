CLEVELAND — Tampa Bay scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Friday at Progressive Field, with a local arm earning the victory.
Bryan graduate Matt Wisler (2-1) picked up the win for the Rays with two innings of relief in the seventh and eighth frames.
Wisler gave up the game-tying run in the seventh on a Jose Ramirez triple but rebounded to get out of the inning after inducing a flyout with Ramirez on third.
In the eighth, Wisler struck out all three Cleveland batters he faced on 16 pitches total.
A go-ahead single in the top of the six-run ninth inning for Tampa Bay put the former Golden Bear standout in line for the victory.
Wisler’s 35 pitches thrown is a season-high for the 28-year-old reliever and the two full innings ties the longest outing of the year.
The righthander is 2-1 in 16 appearances with the Rays with 26 strikeouts, three walks and a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings of work and is 3-3 with 52 strikeouts, nine walks and a 3.55 ERA in 38 innings overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.