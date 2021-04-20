Due to low temperatures and wintry weather Tuesday, a number of area sporting events were postponed or cancelled. Below is a list of known rescheduled dates for those events:
Baseball
Kenton at Defiance, ppd to May 3; Antwerp at Ayersville, ppd to May 13; Hicksville at Tinora, ppd to Friday; Wayne Trace at Fairview, ppd to May 8; Columbus Grove at Miller City, ppd to Friday; Continental at Ottoville ppd to Thursday; Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings, ppd to May 7.
Softball
Defiance at Kenton, ppd to May 6; Antwerp at Ayersville, ppd to April 30; Hicksville at Tinora, ppd to Friday; Wauseon at Sylvania Northview, ppd to May 11; Continental at Ottoville, ppd to Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Defiance at Kenton, ppd to Thursday; Perrysburg at Napoleon, ppd to Friday; Rossford at Bryan, ppd to Monday, April 26.
