LIBERTY CENTER — The balancing act Liberty Center senior Samantha Engler goes through every winter has multiple meanings.
Trying to balance school and sports would be enough for most, but Engler doubles down on two winter sports, basketball and gymnastics.
It’s a balance that the Tiger standout has found a way to walk well.
“Gymnastics is the easier of the two to deal with, just because of the practice schedule,” Engler said of her schedule in the winter. “We practice on Wednesday’s and Sunday’s. Basketball has all my weekdays.”
The academic side also makes sure the work needed during a regular school day gets done.
“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of time management, making sure my schoolwork is still coming first,” added Engler.
Even with the easier schedule, Engler needs to find some balance on Wednesdays, where she makes it to two practices for two different sports each week.
“We’ve worked out the schedule with the boys (basketball team) so we always get early (practice) on Wednesday so I don’t miss a basketball practice,” admitted Engler. “I go from basketball straight to gymnastics.”
The only issues comes during the rare instances when there is a basketball game and a gymnastics meet at the same time.
“The ones that do overlap, one’s usually in the morning and one is at night,” Engler said of having two events on the same day. “If I have to pick, I balance it out. I look at the pros and cons of each one. Is it an invite for gymnastics or an important meet or does my basketball team need me a little bit more for this one?”
Just that fact the senior needs to balance two sports is astounding. Engler always saw herself being on the gymnastics team, but was talked into playing basketball.
“I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was about three years old. It’s always had my little heart,” stated Engler. “Basketball, honestly, wasn’t one of my things when I was younger. All my friends told me to come out and do it, but I thought it looked dumb. I tried it and fell in love with it and I’ve been doing it ever since the fifth grade.”
The art of flying through the sky was one of the pluses to gymnastics.
“I just liked flipping around. It felt like you were defying gravity,” added Engler. “You didn’t know how you were doing it when you were younger. You just learned new skills and went with it.”
As she got older, the addition of floor routines was enough to sell the youngster on the sport.
“Once you were on a team and learned your routine, it added that much more to it,” said Engler. “I want things to be correct and the absolute best and gymnastics really fits my qualities where I can get the perfect score and minimize my deductions and perfect my skills.”
As she got older, Engler heard of the high schoolers going through the club routines and becoming members of a high school team that’s been at Liberty Center longer than people think.
“It’s been here all my four years,” Engler said of the history of the Liberty Center gymnastics program. “We’ve had high school gymnasts while I was growing up. While I was with my club and going through conditioning, I’d hear in the winter, during the heart of the club season, our coach talking about A’s and B’s, the different elements you need in a beam routine, and I’d listen in. I heard ‘high school’ and let that into the back of my brain. The older I got, when I learned how every level worked, it was easy to know our high school has a team.”
The balancing act Engler does worked in the fall as well. She played soccer in addition to being a football cheerleader.
“Practices were later in the evening,” she said of cheerleading working with soccer. “No major conflicts there.”
A four-time first team all-NWOAL performer and 2018 league co-Player of the Year in soccer, Engler also plays softball in the spring. Unsurprisingly, Engler earned second team all-NWOAL honors on the diamond in 2018 and 2019.
After high school, Engler plans to attend either John Carroll or Ohio State for school and plans to major in exercise science. If she goes to John Carroll, soccer could also be in her future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.