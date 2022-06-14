A day after the fall sports divisional breakdowns were released, the winter sports breakdowns have been released for the upcoming season and it sees four teams moving in either girls or boys basketball.
The lone mover in boys basketball is Hicksville, who barely squeaks into Division III with an enrollment of 122 and the highest enrollment in Division IV being 119. The Patrick Henry boys narrowly stay in Division IV with an enrollment of 113.
All four Division II schools from last season stay put with Defiance, Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon all still sitting comfortably in the division.
The Wauseon girls on the other hand move up to Division II after the winning a district championship in Division III a season ago. Their enrollment is 202 with the highest enrollment in Division III being 193. Napoleon, with an enrollment of 201 also stays in Division II as does Defiance and Bryan who sit comfortably in the division.
Wayne Trace moved from Division IV to III with an enrollment of 125 while Montpelier moved down to Division IV with an enrollment of 95. The highest enrollment for DIV was 112.
The only other movement for any other winter sport was in girls bowling where the Bryan girls moved up to Division I with an enrollment of 246. The Bryan boys narrowly stayed in Division II with an enrollment of 242 and the highest Division II school sitting at 245. Defiance stayed at Division I in both boys and girls.
All swimming schools stayed inside of Division II relatively comfortably aside from the Defiance girls who are only 31 girls away from a move to Division I.
There was also no movement in boys wrestling. Divisions for girls wrestling, which is coming up on its first season as an official OHSAA sport, won't be posted until later this upcoming fall. Spring sports divisional breakdowns will be posted in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.