Even in his days at Paulding, Paul Miles has always done things his way.
From football with the Panthers, to Bowling Green State University, to acting and music, he has always done everything with love.
Miles was something special, even back as a child. Before becoming the then all-time leading rusher for the Falcons, he was tearing up defenses in the Northwest Conference.
“Those were very, very fun days,” the 68-year-old Miles said of his days at Paulding. “I remember the hard work. It’s a small community. Everybody knows everybody. We all grew up together. I grew up across the baseball field. We had football games in my front yard. Sports was an extension of my childhood.”
Even then, the allure of Friday nights under the lights was a big deal.
“Friday night was a big thing in the community,” said Miles. “It was showtime. Everybody knew where you were going to be on Friday night. The place was absolutely packed. At that time, we only played nine games, so the records were done on a nine-game season. I remember one game where I scored six touchdowns.”
Miles spent two years playing quarterback before an incident involving a number change set him on a different career path.
“I remember the thrill of winning,” Miles said of his days at Paulding. “Sophomore year, I had number 28. I was a running quarterback. Going into my junior year coach (Leo Stiger) gave me the number 44.”
The number carries weight in the black community as the time, as Syracuse great Ernie Davis wore the number in his career.
“I was upset because 44 was someone else’s number,” continued Miles. “Wearing the number 44 was like putting a target on you back. I became a full-time running back.”
While Miles enjoyed his time on the football field, it was another sport that had his attention.
“Football was something I liked to do,” he said. “My first love was baseball. My junior year (of high school) is when football became a big opportunity for me.”
Also playing baseball in high school, Miles was in a spot when a local pro team came calling.
“I was drafted by the Cleveland Indians out of high school,” said Miles. “(Baseball) was my first love. I have loved baseball since I was four years old. At 18, I had a contract offered to me. I played centerfield and could hit. It was a critical choice in my life.”
Ultimately, Miles turned down a $5,000 contract with the Tribe and decided football was for him. Now, he needed to make a second choice.
Listing schools like Harvard, Yale and Air Force, Miles turned away Tennessee (where he would have broken the color barrier) and Michigan to play for Don Nehlen at Bowling Green.
“My final choices were Bowling Green and Michigan,” said Miles. “I had an uncle who coached at BG and I wanted to make sure my parents could see me play.”
At Bowling Green, he was just another player. His freshman year, he was on the freshman team, because they were not allowed to play on the varsity squad.
“At that time, freshman were not eligible to play (varsity),” said Miles. “I was on the freshman team. I was seventh on the depth chart. I worked and became the No. 1 tailback. It was an attitude.”
He became both No. 1 on the depth chart, and on a lot of all-time lists. Although since broken, Miles finished his career with a school-record 3,239 yards (now third all-time) on 767 carries (second all-time).
His 16 career 100-yard games is third all-time and his 25 rushing touchdowns puts him sixth.
It led him to being named all-Mid-American Conference in 1971-73 and a two-time team MVP.
Most importantly, his parents were able to make the trip from Paulding to every game.
“My parents went to all the games, home and away,” said Miles. “I got my hard work ethic from my father.”
His career earned him something no other player in the history of Bowling Green football can boast: his number being retired by the Falcons.
His only regret with Bowling Green came after his playing days were done. Eligible for the Athletic Hall of Fame after five years, it took quite some time before he got the call.
Unfortunately, his father had passed away to see the moment.
“When I got the call, my mother told me to be nice,” Miles said on being enshrined in the BGSU Hall of Fame. “So, I was very, very nice with my speech.”
His playing days did not end at Bowling Green. After playing for the Falcons, he was in an interesting position.
“That was good, but I learned about politics,” Miles said on his foray into professional football. “In 1974, I was drafted by three professional football leagues. That was a blessing, I was a wanted man.”
Miles was taken in the eighth round of the NFL by the-then Baltimore Colts, was taken early by the new Memphis team of the World Football League, and was selected by British Columbia in the Canadian draft.
Miles ended up playing with the Memphis team, a team that moved from Toronto.
It was also a summer/fall league, which meant Miles had to jump from the end of the senior year at BG to training camp with Memphis.
“The day I graduated was the day I had to report to camp,” said Miles. “I had to work my way up.”
The 1974 season was a decent one for Miles and the Southmen. While not a starter, Miles ran for 325 yards and three TDs, plus caught 15 passes for 123 yards as Memphis went 17-3.
The team qualified for the playoffs, and lost in the semifinals to the Florida Blazers, 18-15.
“I was an alternate,” Miles said of his first year playing pro football. “Whenever I got in, I did my thing. We went 17-3. We traveled. I had my first opportunity to go to Hawaii. We were league champions. I remember the field goal. We lost (in the playoffs) and that was it.”
He was planning for a second season when the depth chart for Memphis got deeper. Team owner John Bassett (of USFL fame) brought in former Miami Dolphins Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick, both of whom played for the undefeated 1972 team.
“They already had four back and brought two more in,” said Miles. “I was traded to San Antonio, and then to Southern California.”
His professional football career ends there, but not abruptly. Still looking for work, his hands were tied as the Colts retained his NFL rights.
“Three days before the season (started) I got waived,” explained Miles. “I had other teams in the NFL interested, but because of the Rozelle rule, the Colts maintained my rights. The Rozelle rule was unconstitutional. So I played semi-pro football.”
The Rozelle rule became unconstitutional late in the year in 1975.
Miles did have a choice. Like Curt Flood did with baseball, Miles could have filed a lawsuit against the NFL to win his rights back.
“I had to let it go,” explained Miles on why he never continued his lawsuit. “To sue the NFL, it’s a big deal. Turns out, my lawyer knew Pete Rozelle. I decided to withdraw my lawsuit against the NFL because they would use it as a black mark against me in anything I wanted to do.
“I did not quit professional football.”
It also meant Miles needed something to do with his life. Although it took some time, he tuned to music.
“My music career started in 1975,” said Miles. “From my days at Bowling Green, I was a songwriter.”
Starting in California, Miles turned to a life of regular jobs during the day and music at night.
“I used to play up and down the California coastline,” explained Miles. “I lived in Huntington Beach and worked for the city.”
It took until 1995, with the formation of the Paul Miles Experience, for him to take on music full-time.
“I recorded a CD in 1995,” said Miles. “I got gigs and kept playing. People didn’t know I played football.”
Miles found something he could connect with, the blues.
“They needed someone who could play the blues,” Miles said on becoming a musician. “I was able to do shows as an understudy. I did the show without a hitch. For eight months, I would practice for four hours on day. I rehearsed a new way to play my music.”
He’s made multiple stops along the way. Miles spent time in Detroit while helping his mother Vera run for mayor of Paulding. That turned into being named the best blues singer in Detroit four times.
“I had friends in the Detroit area,” said Miles. “I was in Detroit for 17 years.”
That has led to a career with stops all over the map.
“I’m still doing what I want to do,” said Miles. “I’m acting and doing commercials.”
Just like his playing career, everything he does is based on his own merits. Instead of going for a money grab and becoming an everyday blues musician, he opted for independence.
“I never signed with a label,” stated Miles. “I do what I want to do. I have music I want the world to hear. I’m always putting songs together.”
Recently, like everybody else in today’s world, the only thing stopping the 68-year-old has been the COVID-19 outbreak. Bans on groups and travel have cut off some funds, and cut him off from his family. Miles currently spends most the year with his wife in Switzerland. Currently, she is back home while Miles is working small gigs where he can in Arizona.
“Switzerland is where I live,” explained Miles. “I still have a U.S. passport. I’ve had it for three years. After five years, I have to make a decision (on resident status).”
Also like the rest of us, Miles is waiting for the day for the coronavirus pandemic to end and for him to be reunited with his wife.
“I need to get back home,” said Miles. “I look forward to getting back.”
