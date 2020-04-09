Fairview’s glory years of girls basketball from the late 1980s through the decade of the 1990s turned plenty of heads, with a frenetic pace that led to eye-popping scoring totals and plenty of victories.
One of the most notable figures of that run under former coach Dan English is the Apache architect’s daughter, Kacee.
Kacee English, now Kacee Reid, helped guide the Apaches to two of their four state tournament trips in school history and graduated in 1993 as the school’s all-time leading scorer, a position she remains in to this day.
But for the former Apache point guard and all-Ohioan, the memories start from far earlier than her freshman season in Black-and-Gold.
Dan English began coaching at Fairview in 1983 and in Reid’s eighth-grade season, the Apaches brought home the 1989 Division III state championship with Reid serving as a water girl on the bench.
“That’s what you did, you went to the girls games,” recalled Reid of her time before her varsity run with Fairview. “If they were playing a good team, it was going to be sold out. Those gyms were packed.
“That was my whole life. I went to every one of dad’s practices, the girls came over for dinner all the time. I idolized every single girl on that team.”
Reid was thrown from the frying pan into the fire in her hoops career, taking over a starting role in the Fairview lineup as a freshman. Coming off the 28-0 season in 1989, Reid’s first year as an Apache had plenty to be happy about with a 15-8 record and a share of the Green Meadows Conference title.
However, the bar had already been set.
“There was a lot of pressure and expectations as a player for dad and I remember my freshman year,” said Reid. “You couldn’t have had a better season the year before. The most decorated team in school history and they were all gone. We were 15-8 my first year and we felt like we let the community down.”The Apaches didn’t feel that way again for a long time.
In Reid’s sophomore season, the Apaches stormed all the way to a return to the state tournament in 1990-91, thanks to a season that saw Reid net 17.6 points per game to lead the team and power the program to a thrilling tourney run.
The postseason matchups between Fairview and Coldwater in girls hoops over the years provided some of the area’s most memorable action and the 1990-91 edition was no different as English played all 41 minutes of a 70-68 triple-overtime thriller in the district semifinals at Kalida.
Reid netted 26 points and hit 15-of-25 shots from the charity stripe in one of the most memorable games she could recall.
“For us, we always knew if we could get past the Kalida District and get past Coldwater, we could get (to state),” explained Reid. “Whoever won that district tended to go pretty far.”
The district finals that year also provided a star stage for Reid, who hit six 3-pointers and rolled up 31 points for a cathartic 77-67 win over Ottawa-Glandorf, who had eliminated the Apaches in Reid’s freshman season.
From there, a gritty win over Avon that saw Reid scoreless through three periods before scoring all 12 of her points from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, including an 8-of-8 showing in the final 1:10. The Apaches punched their ticket to state with a 44-43 escape against Bucyrus Wynford in the regional finals.
From there, the Apaches took on a Brookfield squad in the state semifinals at venerable St. John Arena and took down the Warriors 50-46, holding Brookfield to three points in the fourth quarter as Fairview rallied from an 18-10 hole after the first quarter. Reid netted just eight points but double-digit outings from Melissa Cline (17 points) and Cheryl Baldwin (13 points, eight rebounds) pushed the Apaches back to the state finals.
Though it wasn’t meant to be against unbeaten and top-ranked Heath in a 62-44 defeat in the finals that saw Reid net 21 points, the run was something even Reid perhaps didn’t expect.
“The thing about the ‘89 team, they had all the talent, the post players, the point guard, the shooters. They deserved to be there,” said Reid. “I don’t know how we got there in ‘91. We just gritted our way, Bad News Bears style and gutted out some wins. It was some luck and some grit.”
Reid upped her season scoring total to a stellar 21.7 clip per contest for a 20-3 Fairview squad that again shared the GMC championship, this time garnering a second team all-Ohio nod for her efforts. The Apaches fell short of a return to state, however, setting the stage for an incredible swan song.
Reid and the Apaches exploded in 1992-93, as Reid netted 24.3 points per game for a 23-5 squad that lit up scoreboards, including a school-record 56 points on 22 makes as Fairview rolled past Toledo Emmanuel Baptist (now Emmanuel Christian) 132-24.
Reid was more than just a scoring maestro for the Apache offense, as she racked up 251 assists as a junior and recorded 17 assists in games against Hicksville and Wayne Trace in 1992, tied for fourth-most in a game all-time.
Reid’s 799 career assists put her at fourth all-time in OHSAA history according to the OHSAA record books though a reported 801 in a 1993 edition of The Crescent-News would put her in third place all-time.
Reid’s scoring helped propel the Apaches back to Columbus, though the path wasn’t easy.
Fairview knocked off rival Coldwater and MAC all-time leading scorer Jenny Rauh 74-71 in the district finals with Reid netting 37 points and 16 makes at the line to outduel Rauh, whose Cavaliers had won the state championship in 1992, knocking off the Heath team that had topped the Apaches in the ‘91 title game.
English racked up 29 points in a 57-47 win over Springfield Kenton Ridge in a regional semifinal at Vandalia Butler before a 54-49 thriller of a regional title game against a much-taller Cincinnati Wyoming squad led by future Boston College Eagle Holly Porter (25.5 ppg, 13 rpg). Reid netted 16 points as the Apaches rallied from a 40-34 deficit after three periods to put the program in its third state tournament in five seasons.
“Part of it in ‘93, it never really crossed my mind that we’d get beat,” said Reid. “Maybe it’s because I was young and dumb, you just have so much trust in what you’re doing and the coaching. You just had so much faith. I was never surprised that we got back my senior year.”
That senior season put the Apaches against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the state’s final four. Reid exploded for 11 makes from the field and 29 points as Fairview seemed destined to write another fairy tale ending for a storybook career for Reid.
Reid’s senior season also put her in the spotlight to lead as freshman Tori Bergman said in the lead up to the state tournament in a 1993 interview with The Crescent-News.
“It’s like going to a basketball class every game,” said Bergman. “We learn so much from Kacee.”
Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be yet again as Fairview struggled from the field (15-of-61 shooting, 24.6 percent) and fell short to undefeated Baltimore Liberty Union 63-50 in the D-III title game.
“For any of our teams, the ‘95 team or the ‘89 team, they never gave up, never threw in the towel,” said Reid. “Eventually the pressure and the presses we were putting on would wear teams down no matter how good they were. Dad was doing the run and jump press back then and that’s a tough press to prepare for, it doesn’t matter how big your team is.”
Reid earned her second all-Ohio second team nod as a senior, capping an eye-popping career of 1,879 points, 801 assists, 491 steals, 159 3-pointers and a career free throw shooting line of 561-of-800 (70.1 percent).
Those numbers didn’t go unnoticed at the next level, earning a scholarship from Division I and Ivy League program Cornell while also being recruited by D-I schools like Colgate, Hofstra, McNeese State, Robert Morris and Canisius.
Reid went on to play four seasons at Cornell from 1993-97, finishing fifth all-time in career steals and assists and holds the school record with 1,018 minutes played as a senior in 1996-97.
“Honestly I didn’t know I was short until I went to college,” said Reid with a laugh. “That system (at Fairview) was for sure the reason I had some success. My coach at Cornell was a Hall of Famer in Ohio state basketball and was already warm to me because I was from Ohio.”
After college and law school, Reid was set to leave basketball behind as a fond memory.
“I never thought I was going to coach,” admitted Reid. “Dad has some pretty big shoes to fill. I was ready to have a different identity, so I ended up going to law school. It was about a year into law school and I decided to get into coaching. I was awful my first year, but I loved it and every year that’s passed, I love it more.”
Reid is currently the varsity girls basketball head coach at Lansing Catholic High School in Michigan, having just finished her seventh year at the helm following a 10-year stint at Haslett, just outside of East Lansing.
From observer to role player to star to D-I college athlete to coach, Reid’s career has seen plenty of turns but the memories still bring back all the same smiles.
“I think sometimes my players think I’m lying when I tell them how many points we scored in games and that we went to state twice,” said Reid. “I tell them how Lisa Taylor won the state championship (with two free throws with no time remaining in 1989). Whether you were on the ‘89 team, one of our teams or the ‘95 team, you knew you were part of something special but looking back now as a 45-year-old coach, it’s that much more special.”
Playing for her father added an even more special bond, especially after his passing in 2012 at 64 following a battle with cancer.
“Whether I played with an Audra Degryse or an Annette Bergman or not, we all still feel that same bond because of playing for dad,” added Reid. “There is a huge sense of pride that you played for him. It doesn’t matter if you were a superstar or what team you played for. Whenever I come across someone, they have pride they played on one of his teams.”
