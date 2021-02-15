MARYSVILLE — Nine high school girl wrestlers from the area have advanced to the state meet after the district meet Sunday at Marysville High School.
The area had two champions in Defiance’s Carmela Castaneda (126) and Napoleon’s Kloe Wulf (137). In the finals, Castaneda made quick work of Marysville’s Mia Oribello, scoring a pin in 21 seconds.
Wulf defeated MaKenna Helmke of Tinora for the 137 pound title. Wulf scored a pin in 59 seconds for the district title.
Also at 126 pounds, Liberty Center’s Alexus Shaneyfelt took third after pinning Emma Hanrahan of Tippecanoe in 34 seconds.
Montpelier’s Jacee Altaffer lost the championship match at 111 pounds to finish as the district runner-up. She lost in a pin in 41 seconds to Olivia Shore of Miami East. Logen Bowerman of Archbold placed fourth at 111 pounds and also advanced to the state tournament.
Tinora’s Heidy Monnin (101), Montpelier’s Makaya Crisenbery (121) and Ayersville’s Kaitlyn Ketcham (131) all finished fourth at the district to advance to state.
The girls state tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School.
Boys
Ayersville Duals
Archbold went 5-0 on Saturday to win the Ayersville Duals. The Streaks beat Arcadia (66-15), Ayersville (42-32), Hicksville (66-18), Montpelier (69-6) and Napoleon (54-17).
Archbold 66, Arcadia 15
106 — Mason Miller (Arch) won by forfeit; 113 — Logen Bowerman (Arch) won by forfeit; 120 — Adrien Tolento (Arc) pinned Jordan Rodriguez, 1:05; 126 — Wyat Fryman (Arch) won by forfeit; 132 — Bryan Harrison (Arc) dec. Gabe Chapa, 7-1; 138 — Brodie Dominique (Arch) pinned Gavin Clayton, :48; 145 — Andrew Francis (Arch) won by forfeit; 152 — Josh Nofzinger (Arch) won by forfeit; 160 — Rusty Short (Arch) won by forfeit; 170 — Lance Bauer (Arch) won by forfeit; 182 — Carson Meyer (Arch) pinned Brady Conine, 4:00; 195 — Ethan Smarr (Arc) won by forfeit; 220 — Brian Burrowes (Arch) won by forfeit; 285 — Spencer Simon (Arch) won by forfeit.
Archbold 42, Ayersville 32
106 — Mason Miller (Arch) won by forfeit; 113 — Logen Bowerman (Arch) won by forfeit; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (Arch) won by forfeit; 126 — Tyler Winzeler (Ayer) tech fall over Wyat Fryman, 16-0; 132 — Gabe Chapa (Arch) dec. Trever Johnson, 11-5; 138 — Andrew Francis (Arch) pinned Dominic Johnson, :55; 145 — Brodie Dominique (Arch) dec. Kasen Wellman, 11-7; 152 — Luke Delano (Ayer) pinned Josh Nofzinger, 4:51; 160 — Owen Berner (Ayer) pinned Rusty Short, 2:38; 170 — Hunter Rue (Ayer) dec. Lance Bauer, 6-1; 182 — Carson Meyer (Arch) pinned Abe Delano, 3:45; 195 — Carson Lause (Ayer) won by forfeit; 220 — Parker Sifuentes (Ayer) pinned Brian Burrowes, 1:57; 285 — Spencer Simon (Arch) pinned Ethan Courtaway, :35.
Archbold 66, Hicksville 18
106 — Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 — Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 126 — Wyat Fryman (A) pinned Ethan Potter, :39; 132 — Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 138 — Brodie Dominique (A) won by forfeit; 145 — Andrew Francis (A) won by forfeit; 152 — Rusty Short (A) won by forfeit; 160 — Josh Nofzinger (A) pinned George Green, 1:10; 170 — Roman Graber (H) pinned Lance Bauer, 1:46; 182 — Carson Meyer (A) pinned Carl Ruppert, :56; 195 — Nickolas Congleton (H) won by forfeit; 220 — Brian Burrowes (A) pinned Carson Morrow, :29; 285 — Caleb Begley (H) pinned Yong Rata, :49.
Archbold 69, Montpelier 6
106 — Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Logen Bowerman (A) dec. Jacee Altaffer, 9-5; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Makaya Crisenbery, 1:21; 126 — Wyat Fryman (A) won by forfeit; 132 — Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Landon Brigle, 3:03; 138 — Brodie Dominique (A) won by forfeit; 145 — Andrew Francis (A) pinned Kasche Bible, 2:00; 152 — Josh Nofzinger (A) pinned Andre Aguirre, :30; 160 — Rusty Short (A) pinned Ivan Nichols, 1:10; 170 — Winston Nichols (M) pinned Lance Bauer, :03; 182 — double forfeit; 195 — Carson Meyer (A) pinned Gavin Wurm, 1:33; 220 — Brian Burrowes (A) won by forfeit; 285 — Spencer Simon (A) pinned Monte Treesh, 1:28.
Archbold 54, Napoleon 17
106 — Alex Gonzales (N) tech fall Mason Miller, 15-0; 113 — Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 120 — Luke Cereghin (N) pinned Jordan Rodriguez, :42; 126 — Wyat Fryman (A) won by forfeit; 132 — Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Payton Saputo, 2:57; 138 — Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Devon Hull, :29; 145 — Andrew Francis (A) won by forfeit; 152 — Josh Nofzinger (A) won by forfeit; 160 — Rusty Short (A) won by forfeit; 170 — Zavior Mcnett (N) dec. Lance Bauer, 6-5; 182 — Carson Meyer (A) won by forfeit; 195 — double forfeit; 220 — Brian Burrowes (A) won by forfeit; 285 — Preston Boundy (N) dec. Yong Rata, 11-6.
