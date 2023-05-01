ARCHBOLD — Patrick Henry finished a single point ahead of Wauseon to take the girls team title at the annual Walker/Dilbone Relays at Archbold High School on Friday while the host Bluestreaks finished second to Wauseon in the boys team standings.
PH’s win was spurred by wins in the distance, 412 weight and 1600 relays while the Patriots finished second in the 800 sprint, 1600 sprint, 800 and 3200 relays to rack up points. Karlie Gubernath was part of the winning distance and 1600 relays and the runner-up 800 while freshmen Ada Christman (1600, 800 sprint, 800), Carys Crossland (1600 sprint, 800) and Lani Rosebrook (distance, 3200) and the junior trio of Lexi Holloway (800 sprint, 800), Emily Gillson (distance, 3200) and Megan Meyer (1600, 1600 sprint, 800 sprint) were among multiple winners for PH.
Third-place Ayersville had the grouping of Lanie and Neva Sheets, Ally Schindler and Kaylee Dockery team up for wins in the 800 sprint and 400 meter relays while freshman Brooklyn Michel joined Schindler, Dockery and Neva Sheets on the runner-up 400 shuttle hurdle relay. Sophie Rupp of Archbold and Teagan Rupp of Wauseon picked up wins in the high jump and long jump, respectively, while Grace Rhoades ran legs of both the 1600 sprint and 3200 relays for Wauseon.
In the boys meet, Wauseon earned wins in the distance events with Jackson Callan and Aidan Pena both running legs of winning relays in the distance, 3200 and 1600 relays while Callan also anchored the 1600 sprint medley. Zaden Torres (1600 sprint, 3200) and Elijah Felzer (1600, 1600 spring medley) were also multi-race winners for the Tribe.
Runner-up Archbold’s showing saw the junior trio of Chase Miller, Nathan Juarez and Jack Hurst team up in the 800 sprint, 800 relay and 400 relay with Dane Riley, Karter Behnfeldt and Tracy Rose, respectively, in winning efforts. The Bluestreaks also earned a win with Miller, Krugh, Nofziger and Plassman in the 440 shuttle hurdle relay.
Saturday
WT girls solid at Wayne
Wayne Trace’s girls track team competed at the Huber Heights Girls Track Invitational outside of Dayton on Saturday, finishing an impressive ninth in a 45-team field that was headlined by Division I teams like champion Gahanna Lincoln, third-place Centerville and others.
Sydnee Sinn led the way for the Raiders with wins in the 400 and 800 while running a leg of the runner-up 1600 relay. Caroline Winans was 14th in the 400 and tied for 18th in the pole vault while Kiara Bahena was on the 1600 relay quartet while finishing ninth in the 800. Gracie Shepherd rounded out the Raiders’ efforts with a leap of 5-2 in the high jump to tie for fifth.
Friday
Bryan solid at New Haven Relays
Bryan was stellar at the 67th annual New Haven Relays on Friday with the girls finishing fourth in the field and the boys finishing sixth.
In the girls meet, Jolana Schenkel broke the meet record in the 200, winning both that event and the 100. Kate Thormeier shattered her own school record by nearly six full seconds in the 3200 to win the event in 11:33.71. Marah Smith was fourth in the 800 while Allie Redhead (sixth shot put, seventh discus) and Chloe Spisak (sixth 100, seventh 200) had top-10 finishes. Rounding out the showing was the 3200 relay team of Thormeier, Smith, Nicolette Stickney and Tessa Vollmar that ran a season-best time of 10:08 to finish second.
In the boys meet, Rylan Garza had a personal record of 23.4 in the 200 to finish fourth and also finished fourth in the 100. Xander Fackler’s PR of 4:21.7 in the 1600 earned him second place while the junior claimed the 3200 title.
Brody Devlin also had a PR in the 400 to win in 51.2. Devlin (sixth, 200), Anthony Tomaszewski (seventh, 300 hurdles) and Brennan Egnor (seventh, shot put) added top-10 showings.
LC tops at PC Invite
PORT CLINTON — The Liberty Center girls took home the team title at the Bob Polachek Port Clinton Invitational while the Tiger boys were second to Clyde in the team standings.
The winning girls finished in the top four in all four relays, paced by a win in the 3200 relay by MaKayla Meller, Kristine Minnich, Cassie Elieff and Gracie Miller. Meller also won the 3200 individually while Minnich was fifth in the 1600 and Miller had top-five finishes in the 400 and 800.
Emersyn Gerken added a win in the high jump and runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles while Emili Cramer took both the shot put and discus titles. Calla Oelkrug and Quinn Bailey tied for second place in pole vault.
On the boys side, the 3200 relay team for Liberty Center was second while the other three relay quartets all tabbed third-place finishes. Individual winners included Owen Box in the shot put and Jacob Fausnight in the 1600 while Mason Like (second 1600, third 800), Derek Dulle (second 3200), Ted Wyrembek (third 3200), Jeff Zacharias (second 110 hurdles, fourth long jump), Grady Miller (second long jump), Hunter Spangler (second discus, fourth shot put) and Colton Chambers (third pole vault) were also standout finishers.
Outside of the Tiger finishers, Miller City’s Andrea Pfau took the girls 1600 title and was third in the 3200.
Ladycats win at Otsego
TONTOGANY — Napoleon picked up a 14-point win in the team standings ahead of Bowling Green while the Wildcat boys were fourth in the Otsego Tim Downey Invitational.
Hannah Nagel was a key to success for the Ladycats, winning the 200 individually while anchoring the first-place 1600 relay and second-place 400 relay. Lylah Huddle added a win in the 800 and legs of the winning 1600 and 3200 relays for Napoleon, joined by Lily Kruse (1600 relay, second 300 hurdles, sixth long jump), Karleigh Sonnenberg (1600 and 3200 relays), Sophia Altman (3200 relay, second 800) and Macee Ripke (3200 relay, first 3200, second 1600).
Molly Rosebrook was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles for the Napoleon girls while Raegan Dietrich was third in the long jump.
The boys meet saw Napoleon claim victory in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays while finishing fifth in the 3200 relay. Masen Switzer, Hayes Bingham and Brett Bostelman were members of all three winners while the latter two added fourth-place finishes in the 200 meters and long jump, respectively. Landin Wiechers won the 400 and ran the 800 and 1600 relays. Ross Niekamp was second in the high jump, Harrison Bohls third in pole vault and Ethan Lloyd third in the 800 while also running in the 3200 relay.
Titans tally new records
FINDLAY — Saturday marked yet another record-breaking day for the Ottawa-Glandorf track teams as the Titan girls racked up a whopping 188 points to win the team title as the boys were third behind Oak Harbor and Columbus Grove.
For O-G, the 800 and 3200 relays picked up meet records in 1:46.1 and 9:42.33, respectively, as part of a four-race relay sweep for the Lady Titans. Alexa Fortman, who ran legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays, also set a meet record in the 800 in 2:12.62 while adding a win in the 400.
Lily Haselman tied a school record in the pole vault at 11-6 and was runner-up in long jump while Savannah Recker was the long jump winner and 100 meter runner-up. Haselman and Recker ran legs of the winning 400 and 800 relays, respectively.
On the boys side, the quartet of Mason Vogt, Ethan Metzger, Isaac Macke and Ty Rosengarten set a new school mark with a time of 8:11.45 in the 3200 relay to finish second.
Other top Titan performers included: Anna Buddelmeyer (3200 relay, first 1600), Madelyn Hovest (first 3200, second 1600), Olivia Fenbert (1600 and 3200 relays, second 400, third 200), Corinne Closson (1600 and 3200 relays, second 800), Averie Fox (800 relay, fourth 200), Emma Hoffman (second discus, third shot put), Madeline Liebrecht (second 300 hurdles, fourth 100 hurdles), Dane Duling (second 300 hurdles, fourth 800 relay), Rosengarten (second 3200, third 1600) and Macke (fourth 800).
Kalida’s Camille Hovest picked up wins in both the shot put and discus.
Walker/Dilbone Relays
At Archbold
Boys Meet
Wauseon 102, Archbold 89, Maumee 54, Pettisville 49, Leipsic 43, Patrick Henry 35, Ayersville 29, Toledo Christian 2
Field Events
High jump - 1. Polkinghorn (M), 6-0; T. Smith (PH), Rychener (P), King (W), Behnfeldt (Ar). Long jump - 1. T. Smith (PH), 18-10.5; Polkinghorn (M), 18-9.5; Graffice (P), Parks (P). Shot put relay - 1. Johnson (M), 48-5.75; Apple (L), Lammers (L), Schlachter (Ay). Discus relay - 1. Apple (L), 178-3; Schlachter (Ay), Fruchey (W), Lammers (L).
Running Events
800 sprint relay - 1. Archbold (Juarez, Hurst, Rose, Riley), 1:41.17; Pettisville, Wauseon, Ayersville. Distance medley - 1. Wauseon (Leininger, Richer, Pena, Callan), 11:36.99; Archbold, Pettisville, Maumee. 400 relay - 1. Archbold (Miller, Juarez, Hurst, Rose), 46.54; Wauseon, Pettisville, Ayersville. 412 weight relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Woods, G. Smith, Robison, Updike), 50.94; Leipsic, Wauseon, Ayersville. 1600 sprint medley relay - 1. Wauseon (Felzer, Smith, Torres, Callan), 3:50.07; Pettisville, Archbold, Leipsic. 440 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Archbold (Krugh, Nofziger, Miller, Plassman), 1:10.81; Maumee, Wauseon, Leipsic. 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Miller, Juarez, Hurst, Behnfeldt), 1:37.05; Wauseon, Patrick Henry. 3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Pena, Leininger, Callan), 9:08.24; Archbold, Maumee, Leipsic. 1600 relay - 1. Wauseon (Flowers, Felzer, Pena, Callan), 3:41.85; Archbold, Pettisville, Maumee.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 100, Wauseon 99, Ayersville 57, Archbold 50, Toledo Christian 26.5, Maumee 25, Pettisville 22, Leipsic 18.5
Field Events
High jump relay - 1. Rupp (Ar), 4-8; Arnos (PH), Harmon (PH), Christman (PH), J. Tester (W), J. Sheets (Ay). Long jump relay - 1. T. Rupp (W), 14-9.5; Apple (L), Reynolds (L), Valle (Ar). Shot put relay - 1. Ahrendt (TC), 32.11.5; Meyer (W), Ehrsam (W), Nichols (Ar). Discus relay - 1. Meyer (W), 121-3; Ahrendt (TC), Tietje (PH), Weber (PH.
Running Events
800 sprint relay - 1. Ayersville (Dockery, N. Sheets, L. Sheets, Schindler), 1:58.97; Patrick Henry, Toledo Christian, Archbold. Distance medley - 1. Patrick Henry (Rosebrook, Gubernath, Amador, Gillson), 13:32.43; Wauseon, Pettisville, Archbold. 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (L. Sheets, N. Sheets, Dockery, Schindler), 54.7; Wauseon, Leipsic, Archbold. 412 weight relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Moehrman, Schmeltz, Almanza, Weber), 1:02.35; Wauseon, Ayersville, Maumee. 1600 sprint medley relay - 1. Wauseon (A. Tester, J. Tester, Strader, G. Rhoades), 4:37.97; Patrick Henry, Archbold, Toledo Christian. 400 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Archbold (Moreles, Ripke, Nafziger, Pedraza), 1:15.37; Ayersville, Patrick Henry, Wauseon. 800 relay - 1. Toledo Christian, 1:50.1; Patrick Henry, Ayersville, Wauseon. 3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (E. Rhoades, G. Rhoades, Wasnich, Kuntz), 10:49.13; Patrick Henry, Archbold, Maumee. 1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Holloway, Gubernath, Meyer), 4:22.05; Wauseon, Archbold, Pettisville.
