Tinora High School welcomed 31 schools to Domersville Road for the second annual Tinora Girls Wrestling Tournament, highlighting the growing sport at both the middle school and high school levels.
Bella Graziani and Makenna Helmke brought home first-place honors for the host Rams, winning their respective weight classes at 100 and 135. Teammate Destinee Smith also reached the semifinals and finished fourth at 130.
Montpelier’s Jacee Altaffer (120), Liberty Center’s Alexus Shaneyfelt (140), Napoleon’s Tia Leahey (170) and Archbold’s Gabby Oregon (235) all brought home individual titles for their respective schools. Defiance’s Kendall Rittenhouse came achingly close to a third-place finish and consolation win before falling in a 15-13 sudden victory result at 120 to Parker Mock of McArthur Vinton County.
Bryan’s Riley Smith (135) and Marlee Yoder (145) were each fourth, along with Montpelier’s Makaya Crisenbery (115) to round out area placers.
The prestigious Medina Invitational Tournament saw Wauseon and Delta compete in the first of two days of competition with Delta in 20th and Wauseon’s 87.5 points putting the Indians second behind Medina Buckeye’s 136.
Wauseon will have four grapplers battling in the semifinals on Thursday. Collin Twigg (126) and Benicio Torres (144) each won three matches on Wednesday, both winning with two decisions and one pin, while senior Zaden Torres had two pins to advance to the championship semifinals at 132 and senior Zaiden Kessler pinned both of his opponents in under a minute to advance to the final four at 165. The Tribe nearly had five semifinalists but Delta freshman Tyler Barnes defeated Wauseon freshman Joseph Lugabihl 8-0 in the quarterfinal round to advance.
After the first day of action at the Marion Harding Classic, Liberty Center accrued 94 points to place third behind Division I Lakewood St. Edward and Lancaster. The Tigers advanced four grapplers into the championship semifinals. Braedyn Tammarine (106), Xander Myers (175), Logan Sifuentes (215) and Owen Box (285) all advanced via pin in their quarterfinal matches while Drew Matthews came close to advancing at 120 before falling by pin to St. Marys’ Tate Hisey at 120 in 5:26.
At the Parkway Holiday Invitational, Montpelier finished ninth in the 11-team field with 72 team points. Ash Walz and Logan Pontious were the top Loco grapplers, finishing second at 167 and 217, respectively, while Ashton Mason was third at 217 and Gary Robinson (177) and Braden Vonalt (287) both finished sixth.
Tinora Girls Tournament
First-Place Matches
100 — Bella Graziani (Tinora) pinned Lilly Zwiefel (Gibsonburg), 1:46; 105 — Kenzie Miracle (Celina) pinned Rylee Touhalisky (Findlay), 5:45; 110 — Jaiden Long (Fremont Ross) pinned Dalaa Allababidi (Olentangy Berlin), 1:52; 115 — Morgan Leonhardt (G) pinned Olivia Gill (F), 1:21; 120 — Jacee Altaffer (Montpelier) pinned Ryleigh Mercer (Springfield), 0:57; 125 — Ava Ater (Jonathan Alder) pinned Chloe Tompkins (OB), 3:03; 130 — Cadence Wallace (Port Clinton) pinned Emma Hanrahan (Tippecanoe), 5:47; 135 — Makenna Helmke (Tinora) pinned Elise Fredritz (Carey), 3:26; 140 — Alexus Shaneyfelt (LC) pinned Madeline Meyers (Toledo Start), 2:42; 145 — Billie Crowder (TS) pinned Nana-Amma Amperbeng (OB), 0:59; 155 — Kate Simmons (Fin) pinned Ellie Chippas (Fair), 2:42; 170 — Tia Leahey (Napoleon) def. Makayla Schad (TS) by disqualification; 190 — Savannah Isaac (Toledo Whitmer) def. Laney Oliver (Fin) by injury default; 235 — Gabby Oregon (Archbold) def. Keyonna Vann (FR), 7-3.
Third-Place Matches
100 — Shelby Moore (E) def. Carmen Pizana (Fin), 9-2; 105 — Charlie Distel (Arcadia) tech. fall Brianna Montgomery (G), 17-2; 110 — Esmeralda Schroeder (Fin) def. Ella Nelson (Fin), 9-5; 115 — Meadow Gomez (S) def. Makaya Crisenbery (M) by forfeit; 120 — Parker Mock (VC) def. Kendall Rittenhouse (D), 15-13 (sudden victory); 125 — Sam Alejo-Hernandez (FR) def. Marley Bulerin (Ada) by forfeit; 130 — Jocelyn Schaeffer (G) pinned Destinee Smith (Tin), 2:08; 135 — Ella Warner (FR) pinned Riley Smith (Bryan), 2:48; 140 — Alahna Levassuer (JA) pinned Gracie Rohrer (PC), 4:40; 145 — Emma Gutierrez (FR) pinned Marlee Yoder (B), 3:53; 155 — Abby Enders (OB) pinned Mya Reeves (PC), 0:40; 170 — Josi Hooks (OB) pinned Charleigh Willet (OB), 3:01; 190 — Katie Harshbarger (Southern Local) pinned Xsaria Puente (FR), 0:51; 235 — Jostyn Gilroy (Carey) pinned Juliana Nemecek (Oregon Clay), 1:23.
