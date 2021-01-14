MAUMEE – Napoleon was able to score a pair of dominant Northern Lakes League wins on Wednesday over Springfield and Maumee.

Roman Cordoba (113) and Jacob Aguilar (152) each scored two pins for the Wildcats.

Napoleon 63, Springfield 15

106 – Harrison Bohls (N) won by forfeit; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) dec. Sam Johnson, 14-10; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) won by forfeit; 126 – Austin Hopkins (N) won by forfeit; 132 – Claude Buckmaster (N) won by forfeit; 138 – Andrew Stahl (S) p. William Apple; 145 – Cole Dodson (S) p. Brayden Hull; 152 – Jacob Aguilar (N) p. Dylan Shearer, 3:05; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) won by forfeit; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) won by forfeit; 182 – Landon Eberle (N) won by forfeit; 195 – Danny Bussell (S) dec. Tucker Holifield, 5-1; 220 – Javone Torres (N) won by forfeitl 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (N) won by forfeit.

Napoleon 75, Maumee 6

106 – Harrison Bohls (N) won by forfeit; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) dec. Isaiah Wrighten, 6-3; 120 – Tommy Gast (M) p. Ayden Shank; 126 – Austin Hopkins (N) p. Tommy Laurie, 2:36; 132 – Claude Buckmaster (N) p. Jeff LaFountaine, :46; 138 – William Apple (N) p. Cameron Wilgus, 3:09; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) p. Ray Cunningham, :43; 152 – Jacob Aguilar (N) p. Austin Gast, :56; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) p. Diego Barboza, 2:57; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) p. Logan Gildemeister, 4:30; 182 – Landon Eberle (N) p. Reece Wawrzyniak, 2:14; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) p. Liam Murphy, :43; 220 – Javone Torres (N) won by forfeit; 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (N) p. Logan Loreneo, 1:13.

