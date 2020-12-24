ARCHBOLD — Archbold took second with Fairview fourth, Ayersville seventh and Evergreen 10th at the Archbold Duals.

The Streaks opened pool play with wins over Crestview (55-18), Delphos St. John’s (64-10) and Mohawk (49-16) in Pool B. In the redraw with all the pool winners, Archold lost to eventual champion Celina 44-29 before bouncing back to defeat Allen East 31-30 for second.

Archbold had three undefeated wrestlers on the day. Andrew Francis went 5-0 at 145 pounds, scoring one pin, one major decision and one tech fall. John Yoder and Carson Meyer each went 5-0 wrestling at 182 and 195 pounds. Yoder and Meyer each tallied three pinfalls.

Fairview took second in Pool A. The Apaches defeated Sandusky St. Mary’s (42-39) and Bucyrus (70-12). They fell to Allen East, 57-24.

In the redraw, Fairview defeated Ashland Crestview, 42-28.

In Pool C, Ayersville and Evergreen wrestled to a 36-all tie. The Vikings were awarded the dual meet on match wins.

The Pilots also lost to Ashland Crestview (39-30) and Celina (64-12). In the re-draw, Ayersville scored wins over Bucyrus (51-18) and Delphos St. John’s (36-22).

Kasen Wellman went 5-0 for the Pilots at 152 and 160 pounds. He scored three pins and one tech fall.

Evergreen lost to Celina (72-9) and Ashland Crestview (55-21) in Pool C. In the redraw, the Vikings lost to Sandusky St. Mary’s (34-24) and beat Crestview (51-27).

Evergreen had one undefeated wrestler. Ayden Gleckler went 5-0 at 106 pounds, scoring two pins.

Recommended for you

Load comments