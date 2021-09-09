DELPHOS — Miller City volleyball defeated Delphos Jefferson in three sets on Wednesday to push their record to 5-2 on the season.

Abi Lammers led the Wildcats with 18 kills and 12 digs. Grace Pfau totaled 36 assists. Tess Oedy led the team on defense with 20 digs.

At Delphos Jefferson

Miller City def. Delphos Jefferson 25-5, 25-14, 25-23

Miller City (5-2) - Abi Lammers 18 kills, 12 digs; Lexi Banks 9 kills; Abi Teders 8 kills, 4 aces; Grace Pfau 36 assists; Tess Oedy 20 digs; Tori Wenzinger 14 digs.

Delphos Jefferson (2-4) - No statistics.

