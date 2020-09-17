COLUMBUS GROVE – Miller City was able to battle back and win the final two sets to score a five set win over Columbus Grove in PCL volleyball action on Wednesday.
Abi Lammers led the Wildcats with 23 kills in the win. Abi Teders added 12 kills and served six aces.
Alayna Ricker had 19 kills with three aces for the Bulldogs.
At Columbus Grove
Miller City def. Columbus Grove 23-25, 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 15-11
Miller City (6-2, 1-0 PCL) – Abi Lammers 23 kills, 35 digs, 2 blocks; Abi Teders 12 kills, 9 blocks, 6 aces; Lexi Banks 12 kills, 3 aces; Adrienne Kuhlman 49 assists; Tori Wenzinger 33 digs; Adi Niese 15 digs; Kiana Gable 15 digs.
Columbus Grove – (4-4, 1-2 PCL) – Alayna Ricker 3 aces, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 23 digs; Lauren Benroth 1 ace, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 51 assists, 17 digs; Grace Selhorst 8 kills, 25 digs; Meghan Blankmeyer 1 block; Jaylen Sautter 1 ace, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Sara Dipnarine 2 aces, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs; Makailey Bermudez 5 kills, 3 blocks; Shay Schroeder 2 aces, 19 digs.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-4, 25-27, 27-25.
Girls soccer
Bo. Green 4, Napoleon 0
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon fell to 0-3 in NLL girls soccer action as the Wildcats fell to Bowling Green 4-0.
Sydney Maas led the Bobcats with two goals in the win.
At Bowling Green
Bowling Green 4, Napoleon 0
Bowling Green (3-3-1, 1-2 NLL) - Goals: Sydney Maas 2, Sydney Baer, Maddie O’Dell. Assists: Cece Marovich, Sydney Maas, Maddie O’Dell, Maddy Adams.
Napoleon (1-4-1, 0-3 NLL) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.