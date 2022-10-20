Both Fairview and Archbold picked up wins to advance to next week’s Division III district semifinals while Tinora fell in the sectional finals to Eastwood.
Fairvew’s win came over Genoa in three sets as did Archbold’s over Northwood. Tinora fell in four to Eastwood.
Both Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites acheived milestones in the win for the Apaches as Ricica got her 1,000th career dig and Crites her 1,000th career kill. Crites led the way offensively with 25 kills. Haley Hammer had 29 assists. For Archbold, Keely Culler led the way with 17 kills and 11 assists. Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills and 16 assists.
For Tinora, their freshmen led the way as Tatum Creps and Paige Gamby each had seven kills in the loss. Addision Gerken and Logan McQuillin each had 11 digs to lead the Rams defensively.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Genoa, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Genoa (2-20) — No statistics.
Fairview (22-2) — Carrie Zeedyk 5 aces, 13-14 serving, 3 digs; Aubrey Hammer 7-10 hitting, 13-15 serving, 4 digs; Payshince McDaniel 3 kills, 5-11 hitting; Haley Hammer 28 assists, 3 aces, 16-16 serving, 5 digs; Zoe Appel 5 digs; Kelly Crites 25 kills, 31-34 hitting, 2 aces, 5 digs, 10-11 serve receive; Paige Ricica 4 kills, 2 aces, 12-13 serving, 2 blocks, 5 digs.
Swanton def. Evergeen 25-20, 25-7, 25-22
Evergreen (12-11) — No statistics.
Swanton (22-2) — No statistics.
At Archbold
Eastwood def. Tinora, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17
Tinora (15-9) — Addison Gerken 11 digs, 18-20 serving, 16 assists; Zoe Roesti 10 digs, 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 17 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 9 digs, 15-17 serving, 4 aces, 21-24 serve receive; Maggi Nagel 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Emma Cramer 9 kills, 10 digs, 11-12 serving, 27-30 serve receive; Paige Sebring 6 digs, 10-10 serving, 15-15 serve receive; Dakota Sines 6 kills; Logan McQuillin 11 digs, 9-10 serving, 12-13 serve receive; Paige Gamby 7 kills, 3 digs; Tatum Creps 7 kills.
Eastwood (18-5) — No statistics.
Archbold def. Northwood, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6
Northwood (16-8) — No statistics.
Archbold (20-3) — Keely Culler 17 kills, 11 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 15 kills, 16 assists; Ella Bowman 7 kills; Olivia Liechty 2 aces; Aubrey Eicher 5 aces.
At Parkway
Parkway def. Wayne Trace 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
Wayne Trace (18-6) — Gracie Shepherd 6 kills, 5 digs; Harper Myers 7 kills; Kacy Hornish 12 assists, 9 digs; Kaitlin Slade 7 digs; Lexi Moore 2 blocks; Macy Doster 5 digs; Paige Alber 6 assists; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 7 digs.
Parkway (18-5) — No statistics.
At Coldwater
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Van Buren 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Ottawa-Glandorf (14-9) —
Miya Ellerbrock 16 digs, 20 kills; Marly Buddelmeyer 4 kills; Sienna Fry 8 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 5 kills, 2 aces; Clara Wischmeyer 5 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 25 assists; Addyson Bellman 18 assists; Reese Van Oss 13 digs; Bailey Krouse 9 digs; Claire Kreischer 3 aces.
Van Buren (19-4) — No statistics.
