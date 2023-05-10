BRYAN — After the first day of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League track and field championships on Wednesday, the Evergreen boys and Liberty Center girls hold leads in the team standings following preliminary running event and field event finals action at Golden Bear Stadium in Bryan.
In the girls meet, Wauseon junior Teagan Rupp claimed the league pole vault title for the second straight year while also regaining league supremacy in the long jump after finishing second to Byan’s Rachel Fireovid in 2022 and winning the event in 2021. Fireovid was third in the event on Wednesday. Sophie Rupp became a three-time league champion in the high jump with a leap of 5-2 while Emili Cramer of team-leader Liberty Center took both the discus and shot put titles. The former of those throwing wins for Cramer was a repeat after taking league gold in the discus in 2022. Liberty Center’s quartet of MaKayla Meller, Kristine Minnich, Mallory Stark and Gracie Miller took home first in the 3200 relay for the third straight year, with Meller and Miller on the track for all three titles.
On the boys side, Evergreen holds a five-point lead over Liberty Center in the team standings as Viking senior Sam Worline picked up a sweep in the shot put and discus in his final league go-round and teammate Riley Dunbar leapt 20-11.25 to take the NWOAL long jump title. Archbold’s Karter Behnfeldt and Preston Nofziger were winners in the high jump and pole vault, respectively, while the Wauseon group of Zaden Torres, Joshua Bourn, Aidan Pena and Jackson Callan took first place in the 3200 relay for the Indians for the third straight year. Torres and Callan were members of all three league title winning 3200 relays.
NWOAL Championships
At Bryan
Boys Meet
Evergreen 52, Liberty Center 47, Archbold 39.5, Wauseon 39, Patrick Henry 22, Delta 21.5, Swanton 7, Bryan 6
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Worline (E), 48-10.5; Box (LC), Spangler (LC), Pennington (E). Discus - 1. Worline (E), 133-0; Spangler (LC), Giesige (LC), Updike (PH). Long jump - 1. Dunbar (E), 20-11.25; Ruetz (E), Smith (PH), Dominique (A). High jump - 1. Behnfeldt (A), 6-0; King (W), Smith (PH), Woodring (E). Pole vault - 1. Nofziger (A), 13-0; Ju. Ruple (D), Aeschliman (W), Chambers (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Bourn, Pena, Callan), 8:24.93; Liberty Center, Archbold, Delta.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 82, Wauseon 45, Patrick Henry 26, Bryan 20.5, Archbold 19, Delta 18, Swanton 16.5, Evergreen 6
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Cramer (LC), 37-8.25; Giesige (LC), Meyer (W), Smith (D). Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 127-10; Meyer (W), Weber (PH), Smith (D). Long jump - 1. T. Rupp (W), 15-6.25; Maas (LC), Fireovid (B), Stoner (LC). High jump - 1. S. Rupp (A), 5-2; Fausnight (LC), Yeager (S), Gerken (LC). Pole vault - 1. T. Rupp (W), 10-6; Oelkrug (LC), Bailey (LC), Boyer (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Meller, Minnich, Stark, Miller), 9:50.17; Bryan, Patrick Henry, Wauseon.
NLL Championships
NAPOLEON — After day one of the Northern Lakes League championships at Buckenmeyer Stadium, host Napoleon saw some positives but room to rise in a tough league hierarchy on Wednesday.
The Napoleon girls 3200 relay team of Sophia Altman, Macee Ripke, Karleigh Sonnenberg and Lylah Huddle combined to finish third in the league while Raegan Dietrich and Ross Niekamp earned fifth-place finishes for the Wildcats in the girls long jump and boys high jump, respectively.
NLL Championships
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Springfield 27, Perrysburg 21.25,
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Lata (S), 48-2.25; Brownlee (S), Johnson (M), Redmond (SS), 10. Hull (N). High jump - 1. Jacob (P), 6-4; Adams (S), Polkinghorn (M), Hawkins (SS), 5. Niekamp (N), T8. Gerken (N).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Anthony Wayne, 8:06.06; Northview, Southview, Perrysburg, 5. Napoleon (Ressler, Peckinpaugh, Bohls, Lloyd).
Girls Meet
Springfield 38, Perrysburg 33, Bowling Green 33, Sylvania Southview 15, Napoleon 12, Maumee 9, Anthony Wayne 9, Northview 7
Field Events
Discus - 1. Fry (BG), 114-01; Boze (P), Dye (BG), Addington (SN), 7. Richard (N), 10. Beilharz (N). Long jump - 1. Bottles (SS), 17-4.5; Taylor (S), Carruthers (S), Kincaid (P), 5. Dietrich (N). Pole vault - 1. Mason (S), 11-0; Utz (BG), Vernon (P), Gerken (M), T10. Schilt (N), T10. Sonnenberg (N).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Perrysburg, 9:21.04; Anthony Wayne, Napoleon (Altman, Ripke, Sonnenberg, Huddle), Southview.
