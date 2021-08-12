Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

NAPOLEON — After a two-plus-hour rain delay, rivals Defiance and Napoleon were able to clash in girls tennis action on Wednesday afternoon with the host Wildcats downing Defiance 5-0.

The final margin was misleading as three of the five matches went three sets as Defiance netters picked up first-set victories in all three. Mya Garcia fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the hands of Alexia Saneholtz at second singles. In first doubles action, Monse Martinez and Ava Shock won their first set 6-4 before dropping the next two by 6-2 margins while Alexa Rittner and Tackett topped Samantha Bostelman and Kyrah Rodriguez 6-4 in their first set before the Wildcat duo prevailed 6-4 in the second and third sets.

Gracie Butler and Jasmine Fife picked up wins at first and third singles, respectively, for Napoleon. Defiance (0-3) will return to action Thursday at home against St. Marys in a WBL lidlifter before hosting Sylvania Southview Friday.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Gracie Butler (N) def. Reece Miller, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Alexia Saneholtz (N) def. Mya Garcia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Jasmine Fife (N) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Elle Stacey-Ashlynn Highfield (N) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Samantha Bostelman-Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Alexa Rittner-Anna Tackett, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

