Powered by a pair of wins at doubles, Defiance was able to pull out a 3-2 win over Napoleon in boys tennis on Wednesday.
Both Defiance doubles teams (Andrew Frederick/Ryan Yeager and Nate Blunt/Riley Nadler) were able to come away with 6-2, 6-1 wins.
“Both Defiance doubles teams scored solid wins,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Napoleon 2
Singles
1. Ryan Otto (N) def. Damien Martinez, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10; 2. Nick Bunke (N) def. Kolton Greear, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Carter Campbell (D) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick/Ryan Yeager (D) def. Collin Fedderke/Will Drewes, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Nate Blunt/Riley Nadler (D) def. Alex Gyde/Mason Peckinpaugh, 6-1, 6-1.
At Bluffton
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Bluffton 0
Singles
1. Carter Welch (O-G) def. Luke Shade, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Bryan Zimmerman, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Thad Mittendorf, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Hayden Kuhlman/Josh Walls (O-G) def. Eden Nygaard/Grant Klinger, 7-6 (11-9), 6-2; 2. Sam Schroeder/Alex Gustwiller (O-G) def. Connor Lee/Eli Wenger, 6-1, 6-3.
