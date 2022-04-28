042822_cno_DHS nap tennis.jpg

NAPOLEON — Defiance picked up a key victory on the road on Wednesday, topping rival Napoleon on its home court in a 3-2 nailbiter.

Sophomore Carmine Castaneda came up with a key win at third singles in his first varsity match, edging Napoleon junior Alex Gyde in a three-set slugfest, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Aidan Brenner added a singles victory in two sets at second singles for the Bulldogs with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Lathen Shank while the pairing of senior Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder prevailed at second doubles, 6-1, 6-1.

The Bulldogs (5-4) will hit the road again on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. road match against Lima Bath in WBL action.

At Napoleon

Defiance 3, Napoleon 2

Singles

1. Nick Bunke (N) def. Kolton Greear, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Lathen Shank, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Carmine Castaneda (D) def. Alex Gyde, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Mason Peckinpaugh-William Carlsson (N) def. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder (D) def. Joe Stevens-Jacob Hull, 6-1, 6-1.

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Carson Wenger (W) def. Kaiden Keiser, 6-7 (7-1), 6-1, 6-4. 2. Kyle Hageman (A) def. Zeb Seifker, 6-3, 6-7 (7-5, 1-6. 3. Wauseon forfeit.

Doubles

1. Ethan Stuckey-Kaden Rufenacht (A) def. Andy Scherer-Gavin VanDeilen, 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 2-6. 2. Aron Miller-Cameron Yoder (A) def. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter, 6-3, 6-4.

