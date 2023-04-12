Defiance boys tennis downed Ayersville 5-0 on Wednesday while Bryan stayed undefeated and moved forward in the state team tournament with a 4-1 win over Sandusky Perkins in sectional finals.
First from Defiance, the Bulldogs cruised to two singles wins from Aidan Brenner and Jackson Honsberger, with only Honsberger dropping one game over the four total sets. Carmine Castanada won via forfeit. Then in doubles, Kolton Greear and Carter Campbell won both of their sets 6-0 while Zack Hanson and Dylan Johnson cruised to two 6-1 victories.
Over at Bryan, the Golden Bears move to 9-0 on the season as Landon Bassett (6-4, 7-5), Micah McCashen (6-4, 6-2) and Caleb McCashen (6-4, 6-0) all earned singles victories and the Golden Bears advance to the district round of the state team tournament.
Lucas Gray and Tommy Dappert earned the only win for the Pirates in doubles over Eli Schlade and Sam Kennedy (3-6, 6-1, 2-6), but Beckett Stark and Austin DeWitt (6-0, 7-6) picked up the second doubles win.
At Defiance
Defiance 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Ashtyn Schierer: 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jackson Hosnberger (D) def. Cody Hammersmith: 6-1, 6-0. 3. Carmine Castanada (D) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Kolton Greear-Carter Campbell (D) def. Ben Weisgerber-Jeremiah Joseph: 6-0, 6-0. 2. Zack Hanson-Dylan Johnson (D) def. Andrew Boyd-Lucas Dennie: 6-1, 6-1.
State Team Tournament
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Perkins 1
Singles
1. Landon Bassett (B), def. Chase Young: 6-4, 7-5. 2. Micah McCashen (B) def. Matt Chandran: 6-4, 6-2. 3. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Conner Beverick: 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lucas Gray-Tommy Dappert (P) def. Eli Schlade-Sam Kennedy: 3-6, 6-1, 2-6. 2. Beckett Stark-Austin DeWitt (B) def. Franklin Whipple-Brokic Bibler: 6-0, 7-6 (2).
