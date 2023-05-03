Defiance boys tennis took the River Rivalry in dominant fashion on Wednesday as the Bulldogs swept their way to a win over Napoleon on their home court.
Both Aidan Brenner and Jackson Honsberger saw competitive bouts in the first two singles matches with Mason Peckinpaugh taking Brenner to a third set tie breaker and fall 10-7 with Brayden Bostelman battled Honsberger gamely but fell in two sets, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Carmine Castaneda won the third singles match over David Rodriguez without losing a game.
As for doubles, both duos of Kolton Greear and Carter Campbell as well as Zack Hanson and Dylan Johnson were able to win their contests rather easily as they won their matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1 respectively.
At Defiance
Defiance 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Mason Peckinpaugh 6-4, 1-6, 10-7. 2. Jackson Honsberger (D) def. Brayden Bostelman 7-6 (4), 6-3. Carmine Castanada (D) def. David Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kolton Greear-Carter Campbell (D) def. Caden Stover-Alex Gyde 6-1, 6-0. 2. Zack Hanson-Dylan Johnson (D) def. Mitch Velazquez-Kohan Wiechers 6-3, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Jeremiah Joseph 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sam Kennedy (B) def. Drew Boyd 6-2, 6-0. 3. Nolan Franzdorf (B) def. forfeit.
Doubles
1. Beckett Stark-Eli Schlade (B) def. Ben Weisgerber-Lucas Dennie 6-0, 6-0. 2. Austin DeWitt-Micah McCashen (B) def. Cody Hammersmith-Ashton Scheirer 6-0, 6-0.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Lima Bath 2
Singles
1. Daniel Bolon (B) def. Sam Schomaeker 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Erza Bolon (B) def. Ty Verhoff 6-2, 6-1. 3. Masen Welch (OG) def. Sahib Singh 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Theo Maag-Levi Unterbrink (OG) def. Brayden Kaple-Taylor McCoy 6-1, 6-1. 2. Will Schroeder-Jaiden Compton (OG) def. Braydin Vanbuskirk-Declan Callahan 6-1, 6-1.
