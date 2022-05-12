Tennis CAROUSEL.jpg

 SteveCollender

Defiance capped off a winning regular season at 9-8 after playing a finally-completed match against Ayersville on Wednesday on Senior Day for the Bulldogs in a 5-0 win.

Kolton Greear, Aidan Brenner and Boston Briseno each completed 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles matches for the Bulldogs while Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler did likewise at first doubles.

The Bulldogs will begin their postseason path Thursday in Division II sectional play at Bryan.

At Defiance

Defiance 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Kolton Greear (D) def. Lucas Dennie, 6-0; 2. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Ben Weisgerber, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Boston Briseno (D) def. Braeden Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Andrew Boyd-Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Campbell-Frederik Bergfelder (D) won by forfeit.

