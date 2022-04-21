BRYAN — Bryan advanced to the semifinals of the OTCA district team tournament with a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Port Clinton on home court on Wednesday.
Jay Fortner picked up a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles as part of the sweep. Aiden Andrews led Blake Denno 4-1 in the second set after dropping the first 6-3 before the match was called due to darkness.
The fourth-ranked Golden Bears will next compete in the tournament on Thursday at No. 3 Lima Shawnee.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Port Clinton 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Owen Auxter, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Landon Bassett (B) def. Colin Denno, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) vs. Blake Denno, 3-6, 4-1 (called due to darkness).
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Patrick Huskey-Grant Arnold, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Eddie Fick-Sam Roberts, 6-3, 6-2.
