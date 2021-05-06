Perrysburg 14, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON – Christian Gulgin tossed a one-hitter as Perrysburg (No. 2 – Division I), had no trouble winning at Napoleon, 14-0.
Gulgin walked four and fanned five in the win.
Conner Walendzak supplied the offense for the Yellow Jackets. He hit two home runs and drove in six runs for Perrysburg.
Perrysburg 160 25 – 14 9 1
Napoleon 000 00 – 0 1 3
Record: Napoleon 8-12 (4-6 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Christian Gulgin (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (2 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Angelo Gonzalez, Caden Miller.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) – Conner Walendzak single, 2 home runs, 6 RBIs; Cam Darrington single, double, 2 RBIs; TJ Takats double, RBI; Aiden Pratt single, 2 RBIs; Ryan Thompson 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Softball
Wayne Trace 13, Miller City 8
MILLER CITY – In a game that featured five home runs, Wayne Trace got back over the .500 mark with a 13-8 win at Miller City.
Emma Crosby, Logen Bland and Kaitlin Slade all went yard for the Raiders. Aubrey Knueven and Aly Michel hit round-trippers for the Wildcats.
Wayne Trace 005 521 0 – 13 12 2
Miller City 301 030 1 – 8 8 4
Records: Wayne Trace 11-10, Miller City 5-13.
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Otto (7 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs, 10 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) – Emma Crosby single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Logen Bland single, home run, 3 RBIs; Kaitlin Slade single, home run, 2 RBI. (Miller City) – Aly Michel 2 singles, home run, 5 RBIs; Aubrey Knueven home run, 3 RBIs; Samantha Demuth single, double.
Bluffton 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
OTTAWA — Bluffton put the game away with nine runs in the fifth inning as the Pirates came to Ottawa-Glandof and left with a 14-0 win over the Titans.
Hannah Davis was in control in the circle, holding the Titans to a pair of singles.
Bluffton 005 09 — 14 10 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 00 — 0 2 3
Records: Bluffton 5-12, Ottawa-Glandorf, 2-16.
Winning pitcher: Hannah Davis.
Losing pitcher: A. Balbaugh.
Leading hitters: (Bluffton) — Riley Busch double, 3 RBIs; Grace Myers 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Hannah Davis single, 2 RBIs.
