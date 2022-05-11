It took a seventh-inning rally but Tinora secured an unbeaten run through the Green Meadows Conference on Wednesday with a 4-3 comeback win over visiting Wayne Trace.
Down 3-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Tanae Smith led off the Tinora order with a single, reaching second on the throw. After a strikeout, Anna Frazer reached on an error to put runners at the corners. A forceout at home prevented a run from scoring and tallied the second out. A De’Vona Holmes walk loaded the bases and set the table for senior Quinn Horn.
With a 3-2 count and two outs, Horn connected on a grounder but the throw to first was off line and allowed both Tegan Norden and Frazier to score.
However, Holmes escaped a rundown between third base and home, diving home for the game-winning run and wrapping up an already-clinched outright league title.
Scylea Zolman struck out 14 in a complete-game win for the Rams, scattering six hits in three runs while Holmes clubbed a solo home run in the first inning and Frazer finished with three hits, including a double.
Wayne Trace 000 300 0 — 3 6 1
Tinora 100 000 3 — 4 9 0
Records: Tinora 15-3 (7-0 GMC), Wayne Trace 17-5 (4-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles; Paige Alber double. (Tinora) — Anna Frazer 2 singles, double; De’Vona Holmes home run, 2 runs; Quinn Horn double; Logan McQuillin double; Tanae Smith double.
Wauseon 9, Swanton 2
WAUSEON — Wauseon bashed 16 hits and defeated Swanton 9-2 to earn a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title.
Aubrianna Everly homered and drove in four runs in a three-hit day for the Indians, which clinched their third league championship in the last four years. Jayli Vasquez and Grace Calvin each added three-hit showings for Wauseon.
Swanton 010 010 0 — 2 6 6
Wauseon 210 303 x — 9 16 2
Records: Wauseon 10-6 (6-1 NWOAL), Swanton 9-6 (2-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman.
Losing pitcher: Bri Williams.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Aubrianna Everly 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Jayli Vasquez 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Grace Calvin 3 singles, 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 19, Delta 9
HAMLER — Patrick Henry pounded 24 hits as the Patriots capped their NWOAL slate with a five-inning win over Delta, 19-9.
Jasmine Miranda led the way with four hits on the day, including a triple, for PH with four runs. Illy Schwiebert ripped three triples while Kelsey Smith homered.
Jasey Spiess tripled for the Panthers while Kate Friess finished with a single and double, driving in four runs.
Delta 120 33 — 9 11 0
P. Henry 503 83 — 19 24 0
Records: Patrick Henry 9-13 (1-6 NWOAL), Delta 0-14 (0-7 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ella Meyer (5 innings, 9 runs, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (3 innings, 15 runs, 18 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Jasey Spiess single, triple, 2 RBIs; Kate Friess single, double, 4 RBIs; Madison Savage single, double, 3 runs; Jaclyn Kohlhofer double. (Patrick Henry) — Jasmine Miranda 3 singles, triple, 4 runs; Illy Schwiebert 3 doubles, 2 runs; Ella Meyer single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayla Kruse 2 singles, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mariah Boyer 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kasey Nelson 3 singles, 2 runs; Grace Haas single, double; Kelsey Smith home run.
Pettisville 5, Fayette 2
FAYETTE — Pettisville broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run surge in the sixth inning to down Fayette in non-league action, 5-2.
Liz Rochefort went the distance in the circle for the Blackbirds, striking out 13 and scattering four hits. Alli King and Ella Richer each smacked doubles in the win.
Emma Leininger connected for a triple for Fayette while Alexus McClain doubled.
Pettisville 011 003 0 — 5 8 2
Fayette 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
Records: Pettisville 6-8, Fayette 1-11.
Winning pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (7 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Alli King single, double; Ella Richer single, double, 2 runs. (Fayette) — Emma Leininger single, triple; Alexus McClain double.
