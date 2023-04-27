NAPOLEON — The No. 3 team in Division I proved too much for Napoleon in Northern Lakes League action as Anthony Wayne blanked the Ladycats 14-0 in five innings.
Jadyn Wilcox doubled as one of two hits on the day for Napoleon against the 11-1 Generals.
Anthony Wayne 103 55 — 14 9 0
Napoleon 000 00 — 0 2 4
Records: Anthony Wayne 11-1 (5-1 NLL), Napoleon 5-9 (2-4 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Kat Meyers (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Molly Conner.
Losing pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (4.1 innings, 14 runs, 0 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Jadyn Wilcox.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) — Ally Meyers single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Megan Sumner 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Abby Kennelly 3 runs; Brooklyn Patchen 2 runs, 2 steals; Teya Marshall 2 runs; Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman 2 steals. (Napoleon) — Jadyn Wilcox double.
Hilltop 13, Pettisville 4
WEST UNITY — Abby Austin homered, driving in three runs for Hilltop in the Cadets 13-4 rout of BBC foe Pettisville.
Joscelyn Layman and Giada Rising each had three hits in the win for Hilltop, scoring five runs combined.
Naomi Richer and Olivia Miller each doubled for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 000 220 0 — 4 6 2
Hilltop 032 026 x — 13 12 5
Records: Hilltop 11-7 (5-1 BBC), Pettisville 6-6 (4-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (6 innings, 13 runs, 10 earned, 12 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Naomi Richer single, double, 2 RBIs; Olivia Miller double, 2 runs. (Hilltop) — Giada Rising single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Shealyn Brown single, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Abby Austin home run, 3 RBIs.
Stryker 21, Fayette 0
STRYKER — Stryker rolled up 11 runs in the first inning and took care of Fayette in a 21-0 league win.
Taylor Rethmel had two base knocks for the Panthers and struck out eight in 4.2 innings of one-hit ball. Emma Fulk and Rethmel each had three RBIs.
Fayette 000 00 — 0 1 4
Stryker (11)15 4x — 21 6 1
Records: Stryker 5-7 (4-2 BBC), Fayette 0-8 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (4.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mesa Gorsuch (1 inning, 11 runs, 3 hits, 0 walks, 6 walks). Other: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — 1 single. (Stryker) — Taylore Rethmel 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 steals; Gabby Ramon double, 2 runs; Brooke Collins 2 runs; Emma Fulk 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 4 steals; Sage Woolace 2 runs, 3 steals; Oliviah Clingaman 2 runs; Laura Leupp 3 runs, 3 steals; Adysen Andres 2 runs, 3 steals; Abbie Meyer 3 runs, 5 steals.
Lima Shawnee 9, Miller City 4
LIMA — Miller City fell behind 3-0 after one inning and was unable to recover in a 9-4 loss to Lima Shawnee.
Chelsea Wilhelm had three base hits for the Wildcats while Taylor Wilhelm doubled.
Miller City 012 000 1 — 4 9 2
Lima Shawnee 302 040 x — 9 10 2
Records: Lima Shawnee 4-9, Miller City 11-5.
Winning pitcher: Haylee Wurm (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (5 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Chelsea Wilhelm 3 singles, 2 runs; Jordan Schnipke 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Taylor Wilhelm double. (Lima Shawnee) — Haylee Wurm 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Kyra Vermillion single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Anna Menke 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Savannah Hohe 2 steals; Addie Melson 2 RBIs.
