Leipsic 25, Cory-Rawson 0
MT. CORY – Jocelyn and Marisa Hermiller each allowed one hit as Leipsic blanked Cory-Rawson 25-0 in a BVC clash on Wednesday.
Caitlen Flick led the offensive attack for the Vikings with a home run.
Leipsic 655 54 – 25 15 0
Cory-Rawson 000 00 – 0 2 8
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Miller (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Marisa Hermiller.
Losing pitcher: C. McVetta (4 innings, 13 hits, 20 runs, 10 earned, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: F. Duncan.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) – Caitlen Flick home run single, 4 RBI; Ava Henry 2 singles, double, 3 RBI; M. Nunez triple, RBI; C. Essinger 2 singles, 3 RBI; S, Fausey 3 singles, 2 RBI. Marisa Hermiller 2 singles, 2 RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.