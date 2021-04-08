Leipsic 25, Cory-Rawson 0

MT. CORY – Jocelyn and Marisa Hermiller each allowed one hit as Leipsic blanked Cory-Rawson 25-0 in a BVC clash on Wednesday.

Caitlen Flick led the offensive attack for the Vikings with a home run.

Leipsic 655 54 – 25 15 0

Cory-Rawson 000 00 – 0 2 8

Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Miller (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Marisa Hermiller.

Losing pitcher: C. McVetta (4 innings, 13 hits, 20 runs, 10 earned, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: F. Duncan.

Leading hitters: (Leipsic) – Caitlen Flick home run single, 4 RBI; Ava Henry 2 singles, double, 3 RBI; M. Nunez triple, RBI; C. Essinger 2 singles, 3 RBI; S, Fausey 3 singles, 2 RBI. Marisa Hermiller 2 singles, 2 RBI.

