LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center kept its NWOAL title hopes alive by routing rival Patrick Henry 7-1 in area softball action on Wednesday.
Emerson Gray and Fuller each doubled in the win for the Tigers, which capped their league slate at 6-1 and can earn a tie for their first league softball title in school history with a Bryan loss at Swanton (9-7, 5-1 NWOAL) on Thursday.
Illy Schwiebert homered in the setback for PH.
Patrick Henry 100 000 0 — 1 5 5
Liberty Center 000 511 x — 7 9 0
Records: Liberty Center 13-4 (6-1 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-10 (1-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Cadence Sifuentes.
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Illy Schwiebert home run. (Liberty Center) — Emerson Gray single, double, 3 RBIs; Molly Fuller single, double.
Archbold 7, Pettisville 5
ARCHBOLD — Up 2-1 through 4.5 innings, Archbold ripped off five runs in the bottom of the fifth and held off Pettisville, 7-5.
Megan Taylor and Tess Ames each drove in a pair of runs for the Bluestreaks while Natalie Nofziger tripled and Bre Boysel added a two-bagger.
Pettisville 000 102 2 — 5 5 0
Archbold 101 050 x — 7 9 5
Records: Archbold 10-8, Pettisville 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Makena Thiel.
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (5 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Macy Hoylman.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Olivia Miller double. (Archbold) — Meghan Taylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Maddie Thiel 2 singles; Natalie Nofziger triple; Bre Boysel double; Tess Ames 2 RBIs.
Bowling Green 4, Napoleon 3
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon rallied from 4-0 down to within a run in the seventh inning but stranded the tying run at third base in a 4-3 nailbiter at NLL foe Bowling Green.
Erica Meyer and Jadyn Wilcox each singled twice in the setback for the Ladycats with the pair and Taylor Smith recording hits in the seventh-inning rally.
Napoleon 000 001 2 — 3 7 0
B. Green 100 120 x — 4 7 1
Records: Bowling Green 8-9 (2-6 NLL), Napoleon 5-10 (2-5 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Meg Kramp (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 16 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (4 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jadyn Wilcox.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Erica Meyer 2 singles; Jadyn Wilcox 2 singles. (Bowling Green) — Sammie Trimpey 2 doubles; Zoe Ziems double, 2 RBIs; Hailey Bodnar double.
Montpelier 28, Fayette 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Madelyn Hopper did not allow a hit in five innings against Fayette, smothering the Eagles in a 28-0 BBC victory.
Hopper struck out 11 in the circle for the Locos, which exploded for 14 runs in the second inning while drawing 19 walks and scoring 28 runs on six hits. Hopper drove in four runs and had a pair of base hits while Shelby Terry also singled twice with five RBIs.
The win also sets up Montpelier for a key battle Friday against North Central (4-2 BBC) that can earn the Locos a share of their first BBC softball title in program history.
Fayette 000 00 — 0 0 1
Montpelier 9(14)5 0x — 28 6 1
Records: Montpelier 12-5 (5-1 BBC), Fayette 0-10 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emersyn Sinks (0.1 innings, 9 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Mesa Gorsuch.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — zero hits. (Montpelier) — Madelyn Hopper 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Shelby Terry 2 singles, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Lyla Mahan 4 runs; Kaycee Humbarger 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kelsi Bumb 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Jada Uribes 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bianca Phongphiou 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Arielle Bass 3 runs; Katie Terry 3 runs.
Miller City 16, Liberty-Benton 13
FINDLAY — After scoring two runs in the seventh to force extra innings, Miller City plated three in the ninth to out-slug Liberty-Benton in a 16-13 barnburner.
Taylor Wilhelm finished with four hits and three steals to lead MC at the plate while Maddie Erford and Nicolette Inkrott had three knocks each.
Miller City 011 810 203 — 16 16 2
Liberty-Benton 520 420 000 — 13 19 0
Records: Miller City 12-5, Liberty-Benton 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Isabelle Reyna.
Losing pitcher: Reagan Knapke (8.2 innings, 12 runs, 10 earned, 11 hits, 9 strikeouts, 13 walks). Other: Lexi Ebert.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Taylor Wilhelm 4 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Maddie Erford 2 singles, double, 4 runs, 2 steals; Nicolette Inkrott 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Taygen Rieman 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Taylor Michel double; Anna Niese 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals. (Liberty-Benton) — Chloe Dorn 3 doubles, 3 runs; Hayden Gillig 3 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Izzy Jolliff single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kate Erdeljac single, double, 3 runs; Sydney Ruetz 2 singles; Camryn Oswalt 2 singles; Kenzie Walker 2 RBIs.
