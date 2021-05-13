LIBERTY CENTER — The host Tigers were able to score five runs in the bottom of the second and eventually ended the game after five innings in a 10-0 win.

The Tigers took advantage of seven Delta errors.

Cassidy Chapa singled twice and drove in a run. Claire Atkinson also had a pair of hits.

Delta 000 00 – 0 1 7

Liberty Center 050 32 – 10 8 0

Records: Liberty Center 19-5 (4-3 NWOAL), Delta 1-21 (0-7 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Eme Gray (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Morgan Garber.

Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Others: Jasey Spiess.

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Cassidy Chapa 2 singles; Claire Atkinson 2 singles.

