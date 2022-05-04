Hilltop 32, Fayette 0
WEST UNITY — Lana Baker hit two grand slams and drove in 10 RBIs in a record-breaking performance as a part of a 32-0 win over Fayette on Wednesday.
The two grand slams ties the OHSAA single game state record while the 10 RBIs gives her the fourth most in OHSAA history.
Baker also pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout victory in the win as well. At the plate she was 5-for-5 and scored six times. Holly Jermeay and Kacy Connlly each notched four hits in the contest. Jermeay scored six times while Connolly scored five times and drove in four runs.
Fayette 000 00 — 0 2 1
Hilltop (10)82 (12)x — 32 22 1
Records: Hilltop 18-3, Fayette 1-8.
Winning Pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Emma Leininger (1.2 innings, 13 hits, 17 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker 2 home runs, double, 2 singles, 10 RBIs, 6 runs; Holly Jermeay triple, 3 singles, 6 runs; Kacy Connolly double, 3 singles, 4 RBIs, 5 runs; Leanna Baker 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Ericka Dennison 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eleana VanArsdalen 2 RBIs; Matayvia Van Zile 2 RBIs; Jozlyn Jones 2 RBIs, 4 runs.
Archbold 9, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Archbold pitcher Natalie Nofziger fired a two-hit gem for the Bluestreaks, helping the squad to a 9-0 road blanking of Pettisville.
Nofziger issued one walk and struck out 11 in the triumph for Archbold while lacing a single and double. Harley Phillips had two singles and drove in three runs.
Ella Richer and Liz Rochefort had the lone base knocks for the Blackbirds.
Archbold 011 303 1 — 9 16 0
Pettisville 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Records: Archbold 11-6, Pettisville 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ashlynn Lugbill.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Natalie Nofziger single, double; Harley Phillips 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Sophie Schramm 2 singles, 2 runs; Carsyn Hagans 2 singles, 2 runs; Addi Ziegler 2 singles, 2 runs; Bre Boysel 2 singles. (Pettisville) — 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.