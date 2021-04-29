Hilltop 14, Edon 4
WEST UNITY – Leanna Baker tripled and drove in three runs as Hilltop moved to 17-3 overall and 7-0 in the BBC with a 14-4 win over visiting Edon.
The Cadets ended the game in the sixth by scoring seven runs.
Edon 001 201 – 4 6 5
Hilltop 410 207 – 14 14 1
Records: Edon 3-8 (3-6 BBC), Hilltop 17-3 (7-0 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: M. Wofford (5.2 innings, 14 hits, 14 runs, 10 earned, 8 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Edon) – Emma Hickman home run, RBI. (Hilltop) - Leanna Baker single, triple, 3 RBIs; Ericka Dennison single, double, RBI; Kodi Brenner double, 2 RBIs; Lana Baker double; Sara Barnum single, double, 3 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 5 singles.
