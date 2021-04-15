EDON – Hilltop took off with 14 runs in the first and 10 more in the second in a 31-3 thrashing of Edon in Wednesday softball action.

The Cadets hit three home runs in the contest.

Hilltop (14)(10)5 2 — 31 21 1

Edon 003 0 — 3 5 6

Records: Hilltop 11-1 (3-0 BBC), Edon 0-4 (0-4 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (4 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: M. Wofford (3 innings, 16 hits, 21 runs, 20 earned, 5 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Meghan Derck.

Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Lana Baker 2 singles, double, home run, 7 RBIs; Leanna Baker 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kodi Brenner double, home run, 6 RBIs; Sara Barnum 3 singles, double, 6 RBIs; Hannah Riley single, double, RBI; Americus Maddox 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs. (Edon) – Allison Kaylor single, 2 RBIs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments