SHERWOOD — Paige Ricica tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout on the road against Bryan as Fairview defeated the Golden Bears 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday for the Apaches’ 30th straight victory.

Alexis Taylor was 3-for-4 at the plate for Fairview and knocked in four runs while Alyssa Merritt homered.

Bryan 000 00 — 0 1 2

Fairview 302 6X — 11 12 1

Records: Fairview 2-0, Bryan 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Addie Arnold (4 IP, 11 runs, 8 earned 12 hits, 5 Ks, 3 walks.

Top hitters: (Fairview) — Alexis Taylor double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes double, 3 runs; Alyssa Merritt home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.

W. Trace 11, Ottoville 1

HAVILAND — Despite being held scoreless for the first three innings, Wayne Trace exploded for 11 runs in the final three to run-rule Ottoville 11-1.

Tatum Tigner was a home run short of the cycle for the Raiders.

Ottoville 001 000 — 1 3 6

Wayne Trace 000 335 — 11 9 6

Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Ottoville 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (6 innings, 11 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tatum Tigner single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Ava Zartman double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle double; Laura Thornell single, double, 2 runs. (Ottoville) Emma Birr double.

Pettisville 6, Montpelier 5

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville tallied four first-inning runs and held off Montpelier for a 6-5 nonconference victory.

Alli King had three hits, including a double, for the Blackbirds.

Montpelier 121 100 0 — 5 6 1

Pettisville 400 020 X — 6 5 3

Records: Pettisville 1-0, Montpelier 0-1

Winning pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Alli King 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Olivia Miller double; Ashlynn Lugbill 3 RBIs; Mya Meck 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) — Kelsie Bumb double; Alyssa Custer double; Addison Dick 2 RBIs.

N. Baltimore 8, M. City 0

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore’s Ari Loera tossed a one-hit shutout and drove in three runs as the Tigers downed Miller City 8-0.

Chelsea Wilhelm tallied the only hit for Miller City.

Miller City 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

North Baltimore 012 140 x — 8 10 0

Records: Miller City 1-1, North Baltimore 1-0.

Winning Pitcher: Ari Loera (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing Pitcher: Nicholette Inkrott (6 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks).

Leading hitters: North Baltimore — Ari Loera double, 3 RBIs. Candace Andrich home run.

