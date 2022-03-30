SHERWOOD — Paige Ricica tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout on the road against Bryan as Fairview defeated the Golden Bears 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday for the Apaches’ 30th straight victory.
Alexis Taylor was 3-for-4 at the plate for Fairview and knocked in four runs while Alyssa Merritt homered.
Bryan 000 00 — 0 1 2
Fairview 302 6X — 11 12 1
Records: Fairview 2-0, Bryan 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Addie Arnold (4 IP, 11 runs, 8 earned 12 hits, 5 Ks, 3 walks.
Top hitters: (Fairview) — Alexis Taylor double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes double, 3 runs; Alyssa Merritt home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
W. Trace 11, Ottoville 1
HAVILAND — Despite being held scoreless for the first three innings, Wayne Trace exploded for 11 runs in the final three to run-rule Ottoville 11-1.
Tatum Tigner was a home run short of the cycle for the Raiders.
Ottoville 001 000 — 1 3 6
Wayne Trace 000 335 — 11 9 6
Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Ottoville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hannah Wenzlick (6 innings, 11 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tatum Tigner single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Ava Zartman double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle double; Laura Thornell single, double, 2 runs. (Ottoville) Emma Birr double.
Pettisville 6, Montpelier 5
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville tallied four first-inning runs and held off Montpelier for a 6-5 nonconference victory.
Alli King had three hits, including a double, for the Blackbirds.
Montpelier 121 100 0 — 5 6 1
Pettisville 400 020 X — 6 5 3
Records: Pettisville 1-0, Montpelier 0-1
Winning pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Alli King 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Olivia Miller double; Ashlynn Lugbill 3 RBIs; Mya Meck 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) — Kelsie Bumb double; Alyssa Custer double; Addison Dick 2 RBIs.
N. Baltimore 8, M. City 0
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore’s Ari Loera tossed a one-hit shutout and drove in three runs as the Tigers downed Miller City 8-0.
Chelsea Wilhelm tallied the only hit for Miller City.
Miller City 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
North Baltimore 012 140 x — 8 10 0
Records: Miller City 1-1, North Baltimore 1-0.
Winning Pitcher: Ari Loera (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Nicholette Inkrott (6 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: North Baltimore — Ari Loera double, 3 RBIs. Candace Andrich home run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.