WAPAKONETA — Defiance softball had a chance to stay in the Western Buckeye League title race if they could knock off league unbeaten Wapakoneta on Wednesday but they fell short, losing 16-0 to the Redskins.
Wapakoneta walks away with an outright league title with the victory.
The Bulldogs got behind the eight-ball early as they gave up two runs in the first, six in the second and two more in the third to quickly fall behind 10-0. A six-run fourth for Wapakoneta sealed the deal.
Defiance could muster just three hits in the game with Lindsay Roth leading the way with a double.
Defiance 000 00 — 0 3 1
Wapakoneta 262 6x — 16 16 0
Records: Wapakoneta 13-4 (8-0 WBL), Defiance 10-9 (5-3 WBL).
Winning Pitcher: Addi Fisher (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (3 innings, 12 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Elivia Rosa.
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — Lindsay Roth double. (Wapakoneta) — Allison Wilson double, 3 singles, 4 runs; Aryka Watt 3 singles; Emily Vanhorn 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Alli Fisher double, single, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Carlie Schroeder double, single; Addy Allen 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Amber Schnippel 2 runs
