LIMA — Defiance softball got back on the winning track with a convincing 8-0 Western Buckeye League victory over Lima Shawnee on Wednesday.
Defiance jumped on the Indians early with two runs in the first and three in the third and never looked back. They added three more insurance runs in the sixth innings.
Taighen Zipfel threw a gem in the circle allowing no runs, five hits and striking out six over seven innings of work. Kaylee Grant was tabbed with the loss for Shawnee as the Bulldogs notched 14 hits in the game on her.
At the plate both Marrah Elson and Lindsay Roth had three-single games, each going 3-for-4. Roth drove in three runs and scored two. Grayce Jones had a double for the Bulldogs with two RBIs.
Kaylee Grant logged two singles for Shawnee.
Defiance is back in Lima on Thursday for their third league contest in three days against Lima Bath.
Defiance 203 003 0 — 8 14 0
Shawnee 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Records: Defiance 9-7 (4-2 WBL), Shawnee 4-7 (1-4 WBL).
Winning Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 5 hits, 0 earned, 1 walk, 6 strkeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Kaylee Grant (7 innings, 14 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — Grayce Jones single, double, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Roth 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Marrah Elston 3 singles, 2 runs; Jaeden Delarber 2 singles; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs. (Shawnee) — Kaylee Grant 2 singles.
