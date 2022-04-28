FAYETTE — Hilltop scored 14 runs in the first inning on Wednesday to down Fayette in Buckeye Border Conference action.
The Cadets are now two wins away from their ninth-straight Buckeye Border Conference title.
Lana Baker went all five innings in the circle, fanning 11 and allowing just two hits while walking none.
Holly Jermeay had two singles and two RBIs for the Cadets. Kacy Connolly notched a double, single and three runs.
Hilltop 437 00 — 14 8 4
Fayette 000 00 — 0 2 5
Records: Hilltop 14-3 (5-0 BBC), Fayette 1-6 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (5 innings, 14 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Kacy Connolly single, double, 3 runs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 4 steals; Leanna Baker double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Fayette) — 2 singles.
