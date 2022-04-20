Bryan 8, Edgerton 6
BRYAN — Bryan senior Addie Arnold came up with some late-game heroics, slugging a walk-off grand slam to lift the Bears to an 8-6 win over visiting Edgerton on Wednesday.
Arnold finished a triple short of the cycle, striking out 11 over five frames of one-hit ball. Kierstyn Bherns and Marlee Yoder each added a pair of base hits.
Lola Giesige had three hits, including a double, in the heartbreaker for the Bulldogs. Pitcher Ashlyn Sleesman struck out 10 over 6.1 frames before the fateful homer.
Edgerton 002 004 0 — 6
Bryan 010 201 4 — 8
Records: Bryan 8-2, Edgerton 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Katelan Nagel (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts). Other: Addison Arnold.
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (6.1 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 10 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Lola Giesige 2 singles, double; Noelle Ritter triple. (Bryan) — Addison Arnold single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Kierstyn Bherns 2 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Kailee Thiel 2 steals.
Hilltop 14, Pettisville 2
PETTISVILLE — Hilltop picked up its fifth win in six games, moving to 3-0 in BBC play with a 14-2 shelling of host Pettisville.
Lana Baker was doubly dominant for the Cadets, hitting two doubles and a home run with four RBIs while striking out 15 in a complete-game victory. Kacy Connolly added three hits.
Liz Rochefort also had two doubles and a homer for Pettisville, fanning nine over seven frames.
Hilltop 311 301 5 — 14 14 0
Pettisville 000 101 0 — 2 4 4
Records: Hilltop 9-2 (3-0 BBC), Pettisville 2-4 (1-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 15 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 14 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker 2 doubles, home run, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Kacy Connolly 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, 2 runs; Gianda Rising 2 singles; Jozlyn Jones 2 runs; Leanna Baker 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 runs. (Pettisville) — Liz Rochefort 2 doubles, home run, 2 runs.
N. Central 23, Fayette 4
PIONEER — North Central plated nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, seizing control early in a 23-4 league win over Fayette.
Emma Fidler homered in the win for North Central while Riley Brown and Ava Livengood each drove in three runs.
Emma Leininger singled and tripled, scoring two of the four runs for Fayette.
Fayette 200 11 — 4 3 3
N. Central 919 4x — 23 16 5
Records: North Central 3-5 (3-1 BBC), Fayette 0-2 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kendall Sutton (4 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Amara Wright.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (2.2 innings, 17 runs, 16 earned, 14 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — Emma Leininger single, triple, 2 runs. (North Central) — Kendall Sutton single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Makinzy King single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lilly McMillen 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Riley Brown 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Emma Fidler home run, 2 RBIs; Amara Wright 3 runs; Ava Livengood 3 RBIs; Alizabeth Pilmore 2 runs; Lily Martin 2 runs; Trenitie Ream 2 runs.
Miller City 6, Lima CC 4
MILLER CITY — Nicolette Inkrott struck out nine in a complete-game victory for Miller City as the Wildcats pulled away from Lima Central Catholic for a 6-4 victory.
Nicole Ellerbrock slammed two doubles in the win for the Wildcats while Taylor Wilhelm doubled in a three-hit effort.
Lima CC 102 100 0 — 4 8 3
Miller City 200 013 0 — 6 10 2
Records: Miller City 7-8, Lima Central Catholic 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaylen Roehm (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lima CC) — Madalena Knotts 2 singles, double; Jaylen Roehm double, home run, 2 RBIs; Kyla Bodea 2 singles. (Miller City) — Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles, double; Nicole Ellerbrock 2 doubles; Chelsie Wilhelm 2 singles.
