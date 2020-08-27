Clara Beach assisted on goals by Alexa Fortman and Lily Haselman as Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 2-0 win over Bluffton on Wednesday.
Abby Warnecke saved the shutout by stopping seven shots in goal for the Titans.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bluffton 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-0) - Goals: Alexa Fortman, Lily Haselman. Asssists: Clara Beach 2. Shots: 11. Saves: Abby Warnecke 7.
Bluffton (0-1) - Shots: 7. Saves: Julia Menaffie 9.
