MILLER CITY – A second half goal by Clara Mathews was the difference in the game as Bluffton beat Miller City Wednesday, 2-1.
In NLL action, Adelle Francis tallied four goals as Perrysburg went to Napoleon and came away with a 5-0 win.
At Miller City
Bluffton 2, Miller City 1
Bluffton (7-2-1) – Goals: Clara Mathews, Mittendorf. Shots: 26. Saves: Mehaffie 6.
Miller City (4-4) – Goal: Madison Ellerbrock. Shots: 7. Saves: Koenig 18.
At Napoleon
Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0
Perrysburg (6-0-3, 2-0-2 NLL) – Goals: Adelle Francis 4, Maci Maxwell.
Napoleon (1-5-1, 0-4 NLL) – No statistics.
