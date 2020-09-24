MILLER CITY – A second half goal by Clara Mathews was the difference in the game as Bluffton beat Miller City Wednesday, 2-1.

In NLL action, Adelle Francis tallied four goals as Perrysburg went to Napoleon and came away with a 5-0 win.

At Miller City

Bluffton 2, Miller City 1

Bluffton (7-2-1) – Goals: Clara Mathews, Mittendorf. Shots: 26. Saves: Mehaffie 6.

Miller City (4-4) – Goal: Madison Ellerbrock. Shots: 7. Saves: Koenig 18.

At Napoleon

Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0

Perrysburg (6-0-3, 2-0-2 NLL) – Goals: Adelle Francis 4, Maci Maxwell.

Napoleon (1-5-1, 0-4 NLL) – No statistics.

Load comments