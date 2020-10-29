The Continental boys soccer team advanced to a district final while the Wauseon girls soccer team saw its season come to an end in tournament action on Wednesday.

In a Division III boys soccer district semifinal at Ottoville, the Pirates blanked Lima Bath 2-0 to advance to a district championship game against Kalida.

Rhenn Armey scored inside the final six minutes of each half for both Continental goals.

At Lake, Toledo Central Catholic jumped on Wauseon with a pair of first half goals as the Irish eliminated the Indians 2-0.

Wauseon ends the season at 6-9-2.

Boys

Division III Districts

At Ottoville

Continental 2, Lima Bath 0

Continental (14-4) – Goals: Rhenn Armey 2. Shots: 7. Corners: 6. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.

Lima Bath (8-10-1) – Shots: 4. Corners: 3. Saves: Tanner Delecerda 4.

Girls

Division II Districts

Toledo CC 2, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (6-9-2) – No statistics.

Toledo CC (11-5-2) – Goals: Patton, Fisher.

Load comments