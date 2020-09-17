BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon fell to 0-3 in NLL girls soccer action as the Wildcats fell to Bowling Green 4-0.
Sydney Maas led the Bobcats with two goals in the win.
At Bowling Green
Bowling Green 4, Napoleon 0
Bowling Green (3-3-1, 1-2 NLL) - Goals: Sydney Maas 2, Sydney Baer, Maddie O’Dell. Assists: Cece Marovich, Sydney Maas, Maddie O’Dell, Maddy Adams.
Napoleon (1-4-1, 0-3 NLL) - No statistics.
