ARCHBOLD — No. 3 seed Tinora and No. 2 seed Archbold each earned victories in their sectional finals matchups on Wednesday night.
They will now meet each other in district semifinals at Defiance High School on Monday.
The Rams earned their victory in three sets over GMC foe Paulding. Makenna Reetz led the team with 17 kills while Quinn Horn added 14 kills and led the team with 15 digs. Brooklyn Reineke led the team with 38 assists.
Archbold earned a sectional finals victory on their home court in three sets against Otsego 25-8, 25-22, 25-19.
Fairview traveled to Lake High School to take on Wauseon and defeated the Indians in a five-set thriller. The Apaches took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-23. But Wauseon fought back to tie it at two sets apiece.
A deciding fifth set was close the entire way but ended in a 15-12 win for Fairview.
They will now move on to district semifinals to take on No. 1 seeded, and 17-1 Lake next Monday at Defiance High School.
Sectional Finals at Archbold
Tinora def. Paulding 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Tinora (19-4) - Makenna Reetz 17 kills, 3 digs; Brooklyn Reineke 38 assists, 6 digs, 11/13 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills; Quinn Horn 14 kills, 15 digs; Emma Chafins 11 digs, 16/17 serving, 4 kills; Macey Schlosser 12/13, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Emma Cramer 10 digs, 9/11 serving; Kjerstin Scott 4 kills, 4 blocks; Logan McQuillin 4 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 9 digs.
Paulding (6-16) - No statistics
Archbold def. Otsego 25-8, 25-22, 25-19
Archbold (20-3) - Keely Culler 11 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 9 kills, 8 aces; Olivia Liecthy 5 kills; Ella Bowman 4 kills, 2 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 4 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Addi Ziegler 31 assists.
Otsego (13-11) - No statistics.
At Lake
Fairview def. Wauseon 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 15-12
Fairview (18-6) - No statistics
Wauseon (17-7) - No statistics
Sectional Semifinals
At Liberty Benton
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Van Buren 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Ottawa-Glandorf (18-5) - Miya Ellerbrock 5 aces, 6 assists, 9 assists, 12 digs; Ella Stauffer 3 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Kaufman 4 kills, 6 blocks; Sydney Klemen 4 blocks; Reese Van Oss 13 assists, 6 digs; Erin Kaufman 14 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs; Chloee Glenn 3 aces, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Averie Krouse 3 assists, 11 digs.
Van Buren (17-7) - No statistics
