SHERWOOD — Top-seeded Fairview made quick work of Evergreen in the first game of Wednesday’s Division III sectional final doubleheader before Paulding downed Archbold in the nightcap to advance to districts.
In the early contest, the 22-1 Apaches advanced to district action with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win against the Vikings. The win means the Apaches will host the four teams in the Division III Northwest 2 District in semifinal action on Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
In the nightcap, Paulding needed five sets to get past Archbold. After falling behind two sets to one, the Panthers battled back to win the final two sets to move on to the district.
The Apaches will face Paulding in the opener while Lake and GMC runner-up Tinora will meet in the late game after the Flyers and Rams downed Swanton and Wauseon, respectively, in sectional action at Lake.
In the win against Wauseon, Lexi Wachtman picked up her 1,000th career kill for the Rams.
Division III Sectionals
At Fairview
Fairview def. Evergreen, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Evergreen (5-18) — No statistics.
Fairview (22-1) — Anna Ankney 3 kills, 36 assists, 2 blocks; Olivia Ricica 11 kills, 18-19 hitting, 10-12 serving, 2 blocks; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 19-20 hitting, 2 blocks; Paige Ricica 4 kills, 12-16 hitting, 14-14 serving, 11 digs, 12-12 serve receive; Kylie Gates 3 digs; Kiersten Cline 2 aces, 20-20 serving, 14 digs, 16-17 serve receive; Haley Hammer 4 kills, 13-13 hitting; Emma Wynne 8 digs; Allison Rhodes 6 kills, 10-11 hitting, 5 digs.
Paulding def. Archbold, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13
Paulding (18-4) - No statistics.
Archbold (11-6) - Ella Bowman 11 kills, 8 blocks; Hadley Galvan 7 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 16 kills, 3 blocks, 6 aces; Carsyn Hagans 7 kills; Olivia Liechty 2 kills, 7 blocks; Addi Ziegler 43 assists.
At Millbury Lake
Lake def. Swanton, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Swanton (19-5) — No statistics.
Lake (20-2) — No statistics.
Tinora def. Wauseon, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Wauseon (10-9) — No statistics.
Tinora (18-5) — Brooklyn Reineke 3 kills, 1 dig, 7 aces, 8 assists; Emma Chafins 10 digs; Makenna Reetz 2 kills, 2 blocks; Quinn Horn 8 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Tristen Norden 9 digs, 2 aces, 21 assists; Sara Stark 2 digs; Tori Morlock 3 kills, 1 block; Lexi Wachtman 14 kills, 1 ace; Kjerstin Scott 1 dig, 1 block.
Division II
At Toledo Central Catholic
Maumee def. Maumee, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Bryan (13-9) — Abby Fernihough 13 kills, 3 blocks; Gwen Spengler 15 digs, 4 aces; McKendry Semer 5 kills, 10 digs; Kloee Antigo 6 kills; Paige Kunsman 3 aces, 4 kills; Jordan Beck 26 assists.
Maumee (14-10) — No statistics.
