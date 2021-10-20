DELTA — Delta boys soccer advanced to sectional finals with a 2-0 victory over NWOAL foe Liberty Center on Wednesday.
The Panthers defeated the Tigers 4-2 last week but were tied 0-0 at halftime in this matchup.
Carson Chisea was able to get the Panthers off and running though in the second and Cooper Tenney added on an insurance goal. The Panthers outshot Liberty Center 9-3.
The Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed in their district, will now move on to sectional finals on Saturday where they will take on the No. 6 seed Toledo Christian.
Boys Sectional Semifinals
At Delta
Delta 2, Liberty Center 0
Delta (14-1-2) - Goals: Carson Chiesa, Cooper Tenney. Assist: Carson Chiesa, Shane Kruger. Shots on goal: 9. Corners: 4.
Liberty Center (4-14-0) - Shots on goal: 3. Corners 1.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Otsego 0
Archbold (4-10-3) - No statistics
Otsego (0-13-2) - No statistics
At Pettisville
Pettisville 7, Swanton 1
Pettisville (7-9-1) - No statistics
Swanton (2-14-0) - No statistics
Girls Sectional Semifinals
At Napoleon
Maumee 3, Napoleon 2
Maumee (3-11-3) - No statistics
Napoleon (2-13-1) - No statistics
