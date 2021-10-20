DELTA — Delta boys soccer advanced to sectional finals with a 2-0 victory over NWOAL foe Liberty Center on Wednesday.

The Panthers defeated the Tigers 4-2 last week but were tied 0-0 at halftime in this matchup.

Carson Chisea was able to get the Panthers off and running though in the second and Cooper Tenney added on an insurance goal. The Panthers outshot Liberty Center 9-3.

The Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed in their district, will now move on to sectional finals on Saturday where they will take on the No. 6 seed Toledo Christian.

Boys Sectional Semifinals

At Delta

Delta 2, Liberty Center 0

Delta (14-1-2) - Goals: Carson Chiesa, Cooper Tenney. Assist: Carson Chiesa, Shane Kruger. Shots on goal: 9. Corners: 4.

Liberty Center (4-14-0) - Shots on goal: 3. Corners 1.

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Otsego 0

Archbold (4-10-3) - No statistics

Otsego (0-13-2) - No statistics

At Pettisville

Pettisville 7, Swanton 1

Pettisville (7-9-1) - No statistics

Swanton (2-14-0) - No statistics

Girls Sectional Semifinals

At Napoleon

Maumee 3, Napoleon 2

Maumee (3-11-3) - No statistics

Napoleon (2-13-1) - No statistics

