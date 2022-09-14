ELIDA —Defiance girls tennis finished an contest that was postponed earlier this season against Elida and saw their second doubles team lose to drop the match 3-2 to the Bulldogs.
ELIDA —Defiance girls tennis finished an contest that was postponed earlier this season against Elida and saw their second doubles team lose to drop the match 3-2 to the Bulldogs.
The loss now makes Defiance 3-10, 0-8 WBL.
Elsewhere Bryan girls tennis sneaked by sixth state-ranked Clyde on Wednesday to move on to the district semifinals of the team tournament.
The Golden Bears dropped two of the three singles matches with Caitlyn DeWitt coming out on top 6-3, 6-4 in first singles.
They won both doubles matches to take the overall match and keep their hopes alive in the team tournament.
Girls Tennis
Elida 3, Defiance 2
Singles
Ava Long (E) def. Mya Garcia 6-0, 6-0. 2. Taylor Crates (E) def. Alexa Rittner 6-1, 6-0. 3. Alyssa Ritchie (D) def. Emma Stauffer forfeit.
Doubles
Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Valory Ta-Julia Korzan 6-3, 6-3. 2. Abby Campbell-Mya Long (E) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.
Bryan 3, Clyde 2
Singles
1. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Curstin Hackenbury: 6-3, 6-4. 2. Rebecca Clapp (C) def. Taylor Peel: 6-4, 6-0. 3. Claire Timmons (C) def. Emma Shininger: 7-6(2), 6-3
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus/Hannah Andrews (B) def. Grace Murphy/Marin Gamertsfelder: 7-6(8), 6-1. 2. Katelan Nagel/Molly Hess (B) def. Elise Miller/Quinn Kern: 6-1, 6-4
Volleyball
At Columbus Grove
Miller City def. Columbus Grove 25-16, 25-15, 25-11
Miller City (10-0, 1-0 PCL) - Savanna Niese 12 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Morgan Verhoff 10 kills, 4 aces; Coe Kuhlman 7 kills; Tess Deitering 5 kills, 3 blocks; Josie Otto 34 assists, 8 digs; Tori Wenzinger 30 digs, 2 aces.
Columbus Grove (2-6, 2-2 PCL) - Jaylen Sautter 6 kills, 8 blocks; Makailey Bermudez 6 kills, 3 blocks; Sage Clement 11 assists, 11 digs; Brynn Fortman 30 digs.
Reserves: Columbus Grove 25-16, 25-22
Boys Golf
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (154) – Evan Crosby 35, Kyle Sutton 36, Tyler Davis 41, Nyle Stoller 42. Ottoville (160) – Jace Langhals 35, Grant Leis 39, Keaton Schnipke 41, Michael Turnwald 45.
At Moose Landing
Napoleon (164) - Brennen Babcock 38, Alex Lavin 41, Bryce Bostelman 42, Konner Hoover 43. Miller City (176) - Will Otto 42, Thomas Weis 43, Jude Otto 45, Andrew Weis 46.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.