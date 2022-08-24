Defiance boys golf picked up their first WBL win of the season with a comfortable 177-201 victory over Celina at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Wednesday.
Aidan Kiessling led the way fo the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3 WBL) with a 38 to lead all individual golfers at the event and beat his teammate Luke Webb by three shots. Celina’s Nick Steinbrunner was third at the event with a 43.
Cody Shaw and Josiah Lammers each shot a 49 to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (177) - Aidan Kiessling 38, Luke Webb 41, Cody Shaw 49, Josiah Lammers 49. Celina (201) - Nick Steinbrunner 43, Kale Sufhoff 47, RJ Muhlenkamp 51, Cavhan Wagnild 60.
At Pike Run
Wayne Trace (171) – Evan Crosby 38, Kyle Sutton 40, Tyler Davis 45, Kaden Clark 48. Ottawa Glandorf (174) – Justin Yaeger 39, Ty Verhoff 42, Jace Van Oss 45, Hunter Stechschulte 48.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (176) - Thomas Weis 40, Will Otto 44, Jude Otto 45, Jesse Lammers 47. Lima Central Catholic (180) - Parker Judy 32, Zac Campbell 43, Bridget Mulchy 50, Cam Stewart 55. Pandora-Gilboa (188) - Owen Huffman 45, Elam Suter 45, Aidan Harris 47, Zach Neuenschwader 51.
Girls Soccer
GLANDORF — Perrysburg senior Adele Francis scored a hat-trick in the first half and ultimately four total goals to lift the Yellow Jackets 5-1 over Ottawa-Glandorf on Wednesday.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s (1-1-1) lone goal was scored by Makenna Siefker with 35:47 left in the second half.
