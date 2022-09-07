Defiance boys golf welcomed St. Marys to Eagle Rock on Wednesday for their sixth Western Buckeye League matchup of the season and fell to the Roughriders 170-193.
Aidan Kiessling led the way for the Bulldogs with a 44. Luke Webb shot a 48 for second on the team.
Defiance falls to 1-5 in the WBL with the loss.
At Delphos Country Club
Miller City (169) — Jesse Lammers 41, Thomas Weis 42, Andrew Weis 43, Will Otto 43. Delphos Jefferson (183) — Isaac Gallmeir 39; Brady Duvall 46, Casey Knippen 48, Kayden Siygh 50; Caden Carter 50.
Volleyball
MILLER CITY — Miller City volleyball defeated Delphos Jefferson in three sets on Wednesday to keep their record at a perfect 7-0.
Morgan Verhoff led the way on offense for the Wildcats with 15 kills while also adding eight digs. Tori Wenzinger led the team with 21 digs and Josie Otto had seven aces and 39 assists.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Delphos Jefferson 25-11, 28-26, 25-15.
Delphos Jefferson (2-4) — No statistics.
Miller City (7-0) — Morgan Verhoff 15 kills, 8 digs; Savanna Niese 10 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; ani Siefker 8 kills; Tori Wenzinger 21 digs; Josie Otto 7 aces, 39 assists.
Girls Soccer
KALIDA — Miller City opened up Putnam County League play with a 1-0 win over Kalida on Wednesday.
Taylor Wilhelm had the lone goal for Miller City and they outshot Kalida 8-6 in the game.
At Kalida
Miller City 1, Kalida 0
Miller City (5-1, 1-1 PCL) — Goals: Taylor Wilhelm; Shots on goal: 8; Saves: Liz Otto 4.
Kalida (1-5, 0-1 PCL) — Shots on goal: 6; Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 6.
Girls Tennis
BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis squeaked out a 3-2 victory over Ayersville on Wednesday.
Paula Perez and Anna Alvarado each took singles matches for the Pilots while Katie Dorsten salvaged one for the Golden Bears.
Bryan then went on to sweep the doubles matches and take the match.
Due to time constraints, pro-sets to eight were played in lieu of two regular sets to six.
At Bryan
Singles
Paula Perez (A) def. Lilly Cox 8-0. 2. Katie Dorsten (B) def. Katie Burke 8-7 (1). 3. Anna Alvarado (A) def. Ella Kendrick 8-7 (4).
Doubles
Tegan Grimes-Elleah Davis (B) def. Miranda McCloud-Addisyn Hanenkrath 8-0. 2. Emma Elkins-Myleigh Andrews (B) def. Mikayla Shreve-Allsion Doda 8-3.
