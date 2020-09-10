DELPHOS — Ottoville cleared second-place Columbus Grove by 19 shots on Wednesday to claim a Putnam County League tri-match with the Bulldogs and Fort Jennings at Delphos Country Club.
Carter Schnipke's round of 36 was the best of the match by seven shots, earning the Big Green golfer medalist honors. Taylor Schroeder paced Columbus Grove with a 43 while Gavin Schimmoeller's 44 was tops for the Musketeers.
At Delphos Country Club
Ottoville (167) - Carter Schnipke 36, Jack Langhals 43, Keaton Schnipke 44, Michael Turnwald 44; Columbus Grove (186) - Taylor Schroeder 43, Isaac Ricker 47, Noah Macke 48, Gabe Hardeman 48; Fort Jennings (204) - Gavin Schimmoeller 44, Nick Trentman 47, Aidan Grothause 54, Evan Hoersten 59.
At Pike Run
Pandora-Gilboa (163) - Blake Steiner 40, Ryan Johnson 40, Jacob Suter 41, Eli Huffman 42; Leipsic (185) - Mason Brandt 42, Luke Spoors 44, Jaden Siefker 49, Alex Gerdeman 50; Riverdale (190) - Andrew Kuenzli 39, Rease Haley 45, Ben Riddle 52, David Borkosky 54.
At Delphos Country Club
Lima Central Catholic (168) - Ross Otto 37, Parker Judy 42, Alex Wisser 43, Casey Koenig 46; Miller City (193) - TJ Michel 47, Caleb Niese 47, Dillon Peck 47, Isabelle Vance 54; Delphos Jefferson (194) - Logan Gallmeier 36, Isaac Gallmeier 50, Caden Carder 53, Brady DuVall 55; Lima Senior (279) - Zach Zweibel 52, Noah Edwards 59, Eric Ridenour 79, Fayo Balogun 89.
