Tinora improved to 4-0 on the season by winning a tri-meet with Fairview and Ayersville at Eagle Rock on Wednesday.

The Rams posted a 175, the Apaches 196 and the Pilots finished with a 224.

Dylan Von Deylen carded a 38 for Tinora to earn medalist honors.

At Eagle Rock

Tinora (175) — Dylan Von Deylen 38, Caden Trefzger 45, Joe Melia 45, Sammy Sinn 47. Fairview (196) — Nathaniel Adkins 45, Ronnie Adkins 45, Jasi Laguna 51, JT Nusbaum 52. Ayersville (224) — Ethan Tressler 51, Kolton McCloud, Luke Schroder 55, Cameron Cook 62.

At Pike Run

Bluffton (176) — Kenny Lovett 40, Drew Wilson 42, Micah Minnig 45, Jared Piercefield 49, Jaden Coonfare 49; Leipsic (191) — Jaden Siefker 44, Mason Brandt 46, Mason Tadena 50, Eli Wueller 51.

At Pleasant Valley

Ottawa-Glandorf (170) — Zach Stechschulte 40, Carter Schimmoeller 41, Brayden Buckland 44, Alex Ellerbrock 45; Wayne Trace (175) — Kaden Sutton 41, Cale Crosby 42, Reid Miller 45, Dane Moore 47.

At Moose Landing

Elida (157) — Carson Harmon 36, Gavin Harmon 37, Ethan Harmon 38, Dillon Buetner 46; Kalida (160) — Ryan Klausing 38, Josh Recker 40, Justin Siebeneck 40, Alec Edelbrock 42; Lima Central Catholic (182) — Ross Otto 42, Alex Wisser 43, Brady Koenig 47, Casey Koenig 50.

