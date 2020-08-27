Zach Miller of Allen East fired an unbelievable round of 31 as the Mustangs downed Paulding and Delphos Jefferson in a NWC tri-meet Wednesday at Delphos Country Club.

Miller earned medalist honors by five strokes over teammate Carter Frey and Logan Gallmeier of Delphos Jefferson.

Josh Carper led the Panthers with a 41. Kyle Harris fired a 42, Kyle Dominique shot a 44 and Hailey Hartzell added a 46.

At Pike Run, Pandora-Gilboa scored a 177-188 win over Miller City. TJ Michael led the Wildcats with a 42. Trey Hovest earned medalist honors with a 43 for the Rockets.

At Delphos Country Club

Allen East (151) – Zach Miller 31, Carter Frey 36, Noah Brown 42, Cameron Hedrick 42. Paulding (173) – Josh Carper 41, Kyle Harris 42, Kyle Dominique 44, Hailey Hartzell 46. Delphos Jefferson (200) – Logan Gallmeier 36, Isaac Gallmeier 48, K.C. Knippen 57, Brady DuVall 59.

At Pike Run

Pandora-Gilboa (177) - Trey Hovest 43, Blake Steiner 44, Eli Huffman 45, Jacob Suter 45. Miller City (188) - TJ Michel 42, Thomas Weis 47, Isabelle Vance 49, Dillon Peck 50.

