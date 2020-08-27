Zach Miller of Allen East fired an unbelievable round of 31 as the Mustangs downed Paulding and Delphos Jefferson in a NWC tri-meet Wednesday at Delphos Country Club.
Miller earned medalist honors by five strokes over teammate Carter Frey and Logan Gallmeier of Delphos Jefferson.
Josh Carper led the Panthers with a 41. Kyle Harris fired a 42, Kyle Dominique shot a 44 and Hailey Hartzell added a 46.
At Pike Run, Pandora-Gilboa scored a 177-188 win over Miller City. TJ Michael led the Wildcats with a 42. Trey Hovest earned medalist honors with a 43 for the Rockets.
At Delphos Country Club
Allen East (151) – Zach Miller 31, Carter Frey 36, Noah Brown 42, Cameron Hedrick 42. Paulding (173) – Josh Carper 41, Kyle Harris 42, Kyle Dominique 44, Hailey Hartzell 46. Delphos Jefferson (200) – Logan Gallmeier 36, Isaac Gallmeier 48, K.C. Knippen 57, Brady DuVall 59.
At Pike Run
Pandora-Gilboa (177) - Trey Hovest 43, Blake Steiner 44, Eli Huffman 45, Jacob Suter 45. Miller City (188) - TJ Michel 42, Thomas Weis 47, Isabelle Vance 49, Dillon Peck 50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.